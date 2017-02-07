News By Tag
Welcome Home to Hampton Lakes!
Located along the southern shores of the Caloosahatchee River, Hampton Lakes offers naturally beautiful surroundings, exceptional amenities and homes by award-winning builders. Homebuyers are drawn to the quintessential Florida surroundings, excellent schools and numerous opportunities for outdoor recreation and fun.
The community is located in one of the hottest housing markets in the nation. Trulia recently ranked the Cape Coral-Ft. Myers area No. 2 on its list of the top 10 real estate markets poised for growth in 2017.
"Hampton Lakes presents the very best Southwest Florida has to offer," said GreenPointe Communities Marketing Director Gaynelle James. "Our exciting new community offers the resort lifestyle you've been dreaming of at a price you've never imagined."
Lennar Homes and Pulte Homes, Hampton Lakes' premier home builders, are offering one- and two-story homes on preserve and lakefront homesites priced from the $200,000s. Each builder is offering spacious, open floor plans with flexible living spaces. Model homes are scheduled to open soon.
Hampton Lakes is perfect for families of all ages that appreciate an active lifestyle. Residents take advantage of the miles of trails and green spaces and exclusive country club amenities at River Hall. Hampton Lakes' homeowners will enjoy a newly updated 14,000-square-
The community is in close proximity to parks and wildlife preserves and offers abundant outdoor recreation opportunities. For those seeking convenience, Hampton Lakes is near great shopping, including a new Publix shopping center, downtown and the beaches.
Find out more about this exciting new community and join the Hampton Lakes VIP Interest List by visiting www.HamptonLakesLiving.com.
