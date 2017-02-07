 
News By Tag
* Gaynelle James
* Hampton Lakes
* River Hall
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Fort Myers
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987


Welcome Home to Hampton Lakes!

 
 
Welcome Home to Hampton Lakes
Welcome Home to Hampton Lakes
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Gaynelle James
* Hampton Lakes
* River Hall

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Fort Myers - Florida - US

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Get ready to discover an exciting new community in the popular River Shores area of Ft. Myers. A community that offers a resort lifestyle at an incredible price. Welcome to Hampton Lakes.

Located along the southern shores of the Caloosahatchee River, Hampton Lakes offers naturally beautiful surroundings, exceptional amenities and homes by award-winning builders. Homebuyers are drawn to the quintessential Florida surroundings, excellent schools and numerous opportunities for outdoor recreation and fun.

The community is located in one of the hottest housing markets in the nation. Trulia recently ranked the Cape Coral-Ft. Myers area No. 2 on its list of the top 10 real estate markets poised for growth in 2017.

"Hampton Lakes presents the very best Southwest Florida has to offer," said GreenPointe Communities Marketing Director Gaynelle James. "Our exciting new community offers the resort lifestyle you've been dreaming of at a price you've never imagined."

Lennar Homes and Pulte Homes, Hampton Lakes' premier home builders, are offering one- and two-story homes on preserve and lakefront homesites priced from the $200,000s. Each builder is offering spacious, open floor plans with flexible living spaces.  Model homes are scheduled to open soon.

Hampton Lakes is perfect for families of all ages that appreciate an active lifestyle. Residents take advantage of the miles of trails and green spaces and exclusive country club amenities at River Hall. Hampton Lakes' homeowners will enjoy a newly updated 14,000-square-foot community clubhouse, fitness center, resort-style lagoon swimming pool, and a variety of sports courts. The community is home to a Davis Love III Championship Golf Course and a top-rated neighborhood elementary school.

The community is in close proximity to parks and wildlife preserves and offers abundant outdoor recreation opportunities. For those seeking convenience, Hampton Lakes is near great shopping, including a new Publix shopping center, downtown and the beaches.

Find out more about this exciting new community and join the Hampton Lakes VIP Interest List by visiting www.HamptonLakesLiving.com.
End
Source:GreenPointe
Email:***@clockworkmarketing.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Clockwork Marketing Services, inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share