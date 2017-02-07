News By Tag
New marketing strategies implemented by most engine parts stores in Australia to win customers
Buy genuine engine parts from Acme Impex, one of the most popular and admired engine parts stores in Australia and give your car a new life. Buy products online from their e-Store and get your products delivered at your address.
Acme Impex is one of those engine parts stores in Australia which checks every product a number of times before putting them on stand. You can view their products online in their web portal. As per company source, the marketing team is working hard to provide unparalleled services and high-end automobile parts that too within customer range. "We care for our customers and their cars and treat every car as our own", said the owner of Acme Impex while address about their new marketing strategies in a business summit held last week.
Acme Impex is leading supplier of cylinder heads and engine parts through recognized e-Stores. The company deals with comprehensive range of stripped and complete cylinder heads, gaskets and automobile engine parts for light and heavy duty, petrol and diesel automobiles. The company follows a well defined marketing strategy which has helped them to earn fame for its outstanding performance and quality products. To know more about their services and products, do visit their website and place your order online. They are currently running e-Stores both in Australia and New Zealand which are running quite successfully. The company aims at opening stores in various other countries as well.
Website: http://www.acmeimpex.com.au/
