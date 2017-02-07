 
News By Tag
* Engine Parts
* Engine Parts Stores
* Australia
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Sydney
  New South Wales
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987


New marketing strategies implemented by most engine parts stores in Australia to win customers

Buy genuine engine parts from Acme Impex, one of the most popular and admired engine parts stores in Australia and give your car a new life. Buy products online from their e-Store and get your products delivered at your address.
 
 
Logo
Logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Engine Parts
* Engine Parts Stores
* Australia

Industry:
* Automotive

Location:
* Sydney - New South Wales - Australia

SYDNEY, Australia - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Acme Impex is one of the leading engine parts stores in Australia which has been in the news for quite some time now for its new and innovative marketing plans to grab attention of customers. The company is considered to be a leading auto parts store which has been supplying genuine and branded engine kits, engine parts, gasket sets, cylinder heads and piston kit all across Australia. The company is focusing more on online trading to increase its customer base. In a recent study, it has been found that it is one of the most popular cylinder heads stores in Australia and has been rated high for outstanding customer support and quality products.

Acme Impex is one of those engine parts stores in Australia which checks every product a number of times before putting them on stand. You can view their products online in their web portal. As per company source, the marketing team is working hard to provide unparalleled services and high-end automobile parts that too within customer range. "We care for our customers and their cars and treat every car as our own", said the owner of Acme Impex while address about their new marketing strategies in a business summit held last week.

Acme Impex is leading supplier of cylinder heads and engine parts through recognized e-Stores. The company deals with comprehensive range of stripped and complete cylinder heads, gaskets and automobile engine parts for light and heavy duty, petrol and diesel automobiles. The company follows a well defined marketing strategy which has helped them to earn fame for its outstanding performance and quality products. To know more about their services and products, do visit their website and place your order online. They are currently running e-Stores both in Australia and New Zealand which are running quite successfully. The company aims at opening stores in various other countries as well.

Website: http://www.acmeimpex.com.au/

Contact
Acme Impex
***@acmeimpex.co.nz
End
Source:Acme Impex
Email:***@acmeimpex.co.nz
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Zoom Web Media News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share