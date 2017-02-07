Country(s)
Customer Service Expert Nancy Friedman to Deliver Three Presentations at National Tour Association Conference
Friedman, President of The Telephone Doctor Customer Service Training, will host two breakouts on sales & customer service as well as a mini session on "The 5 Email Errors You're Probably Making & Don't Know It". One of the special benefits of Friedman's programs is her ability to talk to all job titles across the board concerning communications within their own organization and their customers. Her presentations are jam packed with ideas and techniques attendees can put to work immediately and forever and is filled with the enthusiasm and humor only Friedman can deliver.
The Travel Exchange is NTA's annual conference, where members do business, learn more about the industry and find out how others are tackling challenges. But it's even more than that. It's a chance for members to meet the travel world under one roof, a chance to share ideas and make lifelong friends. TREX is the most important travel industry event of the year, featuring the hottest travel product from every U.S. state, Canadian province and 30+ countries.
"Communication skills are the key to success in the fast moving travel industry. Whether it is face-to-face, by phone or email, it is important that agency owners, managers and staff understand how to communicate properly with both customers and employees. Attendees will learn dozens of techniques they can use to better their businesses, their teams and themselves,"
A popular Customer Service and Communications speaker, Friedman speaks regularly to many travel related associations and organizations, and all types of businesses including food and restaurants, healthcare firms and more on techniques to Improve Face-to-Face Customer Service, Telephone Sales Training, and Communications Skills.
The NTA Conference is one of many events Friedman will have delivered either a keynote presentation, educational training or breakout session to a large group or organization during the past 12 months.
ABOUT NANCY FRIEDMAN
Nancy Friedman, Customer Service Keynote Speaker and President of Telephone Doctor Customer Service Training, is one of America's sought after speakers on sales, customer service and communication skills. She has been published in The Wall Street Journal with her article "Don't Strike Out With Your Customers" and a featured guest on Oprah, Today, Fox News, CNN, CBS This Morning, Canada Today, as well as hundreds of radio and TV programs across the country. Selected as one of the 25 Most Influential Business Women in St. Louis, Friedman is the author of nine books on customer service. She helps companies communicate better with their customers. For additional information visit http://nancyfriedman.com.
