Accu Reference Medical Labs announces new CEO

-- ACCU Reference Medical Lab, LLC announced today that Mr. Kamran Alison has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company. Mr. Alison's strong commitment to excellence, compliance, prudent management, 15 years of extensive experience in healthcare administration, client relations, data analysis and business planning will allow Mr. Alison to lead the company and continue to expand its role as one of the most proficient and fastest growing laboratories in the region.Upon assuming his new role, Mr. Alison stated: "I am excited to have the opportunity to lead ACCU Reference Medical Lab. Having been part of the company for more than five years, I have witnessed the laboratory earning an excellent reputation among medical professionals and patients due to its accuracy of results, its wide portfolio of services and innovations in clinical diagnostics. With a large team of highly qualified staff possessing extensive knowledge and experience in various fields of clinical diagnostics, I feel confident about taking ACCU Reference Medical Lab to the next level of productivity and quality. We are in an excellent position for organic growth, expanding our services and offering our clients the best in clinical diagnostics."ACCU Reference Medical Lab is a New Jersey based full service medical testing laboratory. Established in 2005, ACCU Reference Medical Lab serves health care providers in 19 states and employs over 750 highly educated and well-trained professionals. In addition to its commitment to a robust compliance plan, the laboratory has emerged as the regional leader in the fields of toxicology, pharmacogenetics and molecular testing, in addition to routine blood and urine testing. In particular, ACCU Reference Medical Lab has revolutionized testing for respiratory and gastrointestinal diseases, which allows for a significantly earlier detection of pathogens than any other technology.