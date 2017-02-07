Anubavam offers a new symbiotic platform for cloud, big data, web & mobile

Leading web and mobile development company help small, medium or large enterprises to connect and transform their business with next generation applications leveraging the power of cloud, big data, analytics, and mobility.

-- Anubavam, a global provider of IT solutions, services and technology consulting based in Texas, is defining the next generation platform leveraging the cloud, big data, web, CMS, analytics, and mobile capabilities that allow companies to connect and transform their business into a new digital enterprise.Cloud technologies are transforming every facet of business and technology. As business and IT continue to invest in alignment and convergence of IT services with business outcomes, providing customers with an easy-to-use platform for intertwining data across the enterprise is paramount.Every organization's journey to achieving the full business value of data is quite different. Anubavam offers a seamless integrated platform that eliminates the pain and cost of, connecting disparate systems and streamline processes spread across enterprise applications, data, and devices.Creating an iconic, robust and customer-friendly digital experience across multiple devices and platforms everyday is easy and simple with Anubavam. The company provides highly reliable, secure and automated tools to build, manage and deliver apps with business muscle. Manage data and assets with role-based authorization and authentication, customizable dashboards, reports, KPIs, automatic notifications & alerts, real-time data, e-forms & letters, advanced search, discussion forum, social media, mobile apps and more. With this new platform, users will be able to integrate third party applications with ease. The streamlined and user-friendly interface of the cloud-based SaaS platform makes it easy to be configured, customized and highly functional.Anubavam is powered by long-time clients and employees, whose expertise and dedication define their company. Anubavam has migrated thousands of pages seamlessly, safely and flawlessly from legacy systems to the new cloud ERP platform, which is also mobile optimized and offer a host of other valuable features to future-proof them. Today, Anubavam successfully helps big name global and national clients manage hundreds of thousands of digital products on a massive scale that covers a broad range of countries and industries.Anubavam is a leading web and mobile development company headquartered in Texas. Anubavam develops IT solutions for clients in more than 22 countries across 13 industries for their business transformation. From engineering to custom application development, knowledge management and workflow management, Anubavam helps clients with IT solutions, services and consulting, since 2006. Endowed with a dedicated team of innovators and evangelists, differentiated by the imagination, knowledge and experience, across cutting-edge technologies, Anubavam has delivered 250+ projects for 100+ clients across key industries and business domains, including e-Commerce, e-Learning, Retail, Finance, Entertainment, Social Media and more. For more information, please visit