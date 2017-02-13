News By Tag
NBC4 TV's First 'Be a Voice V.I.P.' Winner Geneva Renée Debuts at Rockwood Music Hall
'Be a Voice V.I.P.' Winner Geneva Renée Debuts at Rockwood Music Hall in New York City on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 7PM EST
Geneva Renée, the highly sought after mezzo-soprano, whose range spans three octaves, was handpicked to fill in at the last minute for Mariah Carey to sing "Hero" during a dress rehearsal for the Obama Neighborhood Inaugural Ball. With her sound, heavily influenced by classical, jazz, soul, gospel and pop, Geneva has been a featured soloist at internationally broadcasted events honoring Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. As an artist, she has shared the stage with the stars including Diana Ross, Maysa Leak, and Vanessa Williams; and has performed across the country in legendary venues such as Blues Alley, the Kennedy Center, and the Howard Theatre.
As a gifted singer/songwriter, Geneva Renée taught and performed her original soul-stirring song, "She Presses On", to a 500-voice choir as the official theme song for the National Centennial Founders Day DVD of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. "She Presses On" was then considered for nomination as Song of the Year in the 56th Grammy Awards; and is on her 2012 debut full-length album Beautiful Wonder, produced by Dinky Bingham (Patti LaBelle, New Edition, Kylie Minogue). Most recently, her collaborations - Strong Confident Woman with jazz singer Aaron Myers, and Bionic with R&B singer Kal-El Gross, were also on the official ballots for the 59th Grammy Awards. She has also performed internationally in many notable venues such as the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland, the Le Baiser Salé in Paris France, and the Pata Pata in Johannesburg South Africa, to name a few. Geneva released her official music video online entitled, In the Morning. (https://www.youtube.com/
"Had Beautiful Wonder been around in 1976 or 1977, the tune would have easily worked for Deniece Williams or the late Minnie Riperton. Renée, in fact, has a certain sweetness in her voice that recalls Williams and Riperton in the 1970s, and like Williams, she knows how to hit the high notes. It's important to stress, however, that Beautiful Wonder goes for a combination of sweetness and grit, which is another thing that Renée has in common with Williams and Riperton." – Alex Henderson, Veteran Music Journalist
Geneva says, "Since the release of my debut album, Beautiful Wonder, I've had a full concert every year, and have enjoyed experimenting with various genres and song arrangements - but this will be a night to remember because now I'm coming back to New York City where I can really stretch my creative wings!!! Join us as we perform an intimate variety of new music that will reveal more of my personality that only my close friends know about. In the spirit of Valentine's week, bring all your loved ones to the show and just go with the flow!"
For more information about Geneva, please visit her at: www.genevarenee.com.
A complete listing of artists and performers scheduled for Rockwood Music Hall can be found at: www.rockwoodmusichall.com. Tickets for Geneva Renee's show are now on sale and may be purchased online at: www.ticketfly.com/
For more information about Geneva or to schedule an interview, please contact:
Sherri Thompson
Viola's Babygirl's Ventures, LLC
vbgventures@
ABOUT ROCKWOOD MUSIC HALL
Rockwood Music Hall is a music venue in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, New York City. Owner Ken Rockwood opened the establishment in 2005 as a small bar and music venue. The venue features three stages and a record label of the same name.
ABOUT GENEVA RENEE
Geneva is a featured soloist with Stellar Award-nominated ensemble, Patrick Lundy and the Ministers of Music on their album Determined. Geneva has performed for productions including the Kennedy Center Honors, Christmas In Washington, Obama Neighborhood Inaugural Ball, Rehoboth Jazz Festival, Mid-Atlantic Jazz Festival, National Cherry Blossom Festival, National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), US Department of Health and Human Services, the Safeway National Barbeque Battle, Grand Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, Inc., National Armed Forces Retirement Home, Gospel Superfest, Gospel Music Workshop of America, Bobby Jones Gospel... and Geneva has shared the stage with Beyoncé, Shakira, Diana Ross, Mariah Carey, Jessye Norman, Kirk Whalum, Vanessa Williams, Maysa Leak (formerly of Incognito), Darius Rucker, Darren Crisp (from 'GLEE'), Janelle Monet, Sheryl Crow, Hugh Jackman, SySmith, Psy, Megan Hilty, Amber Riley (from 'GLEE'), Donnie McClurkin, Patrick Lundy & the Ministers of Music, Tremaine Hawkins, Y'Anna Crawley, Dorothy Norwood, Dorinda Clark-Cole, Vashawn Mitchell, Yolanda Adams, Jonathan Nelson, and many more.
Media Contact
Viola's Babygirl's Ventures, LLC
***@gmail.com
