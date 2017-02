NBC4 TV's First 'Be a Voice V.I.P.' Winner Geneva Renée Debuts at Rockwood Music Hall

'Be a Voice V.I.P.' Winner Geneva Renée Debuts at Rockwood Music Hall in New York City on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 7PM EST

Geneva Renée at Rockwood Music Hall Thursday, February 16, 2017

Geneva Renée, the inaugural winner for NBC4 TV's singing competition, makes her debut performance at Rockwood Music Hall (Stage 3) in New York, N.Y., on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 7PM EST. Geneva Renée, the highly sought after mezzo-soprano, whose range spans three octaves, was handpicked to fill in at the last minute to sing "Hero" during a dress rehearsal for the Obama Neighborhood Inaugural Ball. With her sound, heavily influenced by classical, jazz, soul, gospel and pop, Geneva has been a featured soloist at internationally broadcasted events. As an artist, she has shared the stage with stars and has performed across the country in legendary venues such as Blues Alley, the Kennedy Center, and the Howard Theatre. As a gifted singer/songwriter, Geneva Renée taught and performed her original soul-stirring song as the official theme song for the National Centennial Founders Day DVD of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. The song was then considered for nomination as Song of the Year in the 56th Grammy Awards and is on her 2012 debut full-length album produced by Narada Michael Walden (Patti LaBelle, New Edition, Kylie Minogue). Most recently, her collaborations - Strong Confident Woman with jazz singer Aaron Myers, and Bionic with R&B singer Kal-El Gross, were also on the official ballots for the 59th Grammy Awards. She has also performed internationally in many notable venues in Switzerland, Paris France, and Johannesburg South Africa. Geneva released her official music video online. Renée has a certain sweetness in her voice that recalls Deniece Williams and Minnie Riperton in the 1970s, and like Williams, she knows how to hit the high notes. It's important to stress that Geneva goes for a combination of sweetness and grit, which is another thing that Renée has in common with Williams and Riperton. Rockwood Music Hall is a music venue in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, New York City. Owner Ken Rockwood opened the establishment in 2005 as a small bar and music venue. The venue features three stages and a record label of the same name. Geneva is a featured soloist with Stellar Award-nominated ensemble, Patrick Lundy and the Ministers of Music. Geneva has performed for productions including the Kennedy Center Honors, Christmas In Washington, Obama Neighborhood Inaugural Ball, Rehoboth Jazz Festival, Mid-Atlantic Jazz Festival, National Cherry Blossom Festival, National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), US Department of Health and Human Services, the Safeway National Barbeque Battle, Grand Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, Inc., National Armed Forces Retirement Home, Gospel Superfest, Gospel Music Workshop of America, Bobby Jones Gospel... and Geneva has shared the stage with Beyoncé, Shakira, Diana Ross, Mariah Carey, Jessye Norman, Kirk Whalum, Vanessa Williams, Maysa Leak (formerly of Incognito), Darius Rucker, Darren Crisp, Janelle Monet, Sheryl Crow, Hugh Jackman, SySmith, Psy, Megan Hilty, Amber Riley, Donnie McClurkin, Patrick Lundy & the Ministers of Music, Tremaine Hawkins, Y'Anna Crawley, Dorothy Norwood, Dorinda Clark-Cole, Vashawn Mitchell, Yolanda Adams, Jonathan Nelson, and many more.