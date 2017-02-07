Courtyard Hotel Now Open In Fort Mill, South Carolina

Innovative design and flexible space tailors to the needs of today's travelers

-- Courtyard by Marriott Charlotte Fort Mill, SC, is now open for business in Fort Mill, South Carolina. Featuring an innovative lobby space as well as Courtyard's latest contemporary room design, the new hotel provides flexibility and choices that allow guests to optimize and elevate their travel experience.Located at 1385 Broadcloth St., the 129-room hotel will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned by Concord Clear-Springs Hotel LLC and managed by Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company of Raleigh, NC. The Courtyard Charlotte Fort Mill, SC, is located in the new Kingsley Village, which features an amphitheater and over 150,000 square feet of boutique shopping and dining, just steps from the hotel. Nearby Kingsley Park is home to the corporate headquarters for The Lash Group and regional home to LPL Financial. Whether traveling for business or pleasure, the hotel offers guests convenient access to Carowinds, the premiere entertainment and thrill ride amusement park in the Carolinas, Fort Mill Community Playhouse, Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL's Carolina Panthers, and the Spectrum Center. Rates begin at $169 per night.Courtyard constantly researches trends and evolves to meet the changing needs of its guests. The latest room design offers hybrid zones for working, sleeping, relaxing and getting ready. Indirect lighting and a neutral, tone-on-tone color palette makes for a soothing and calm environment."From day one, Courtyard has prided itself as a brand that listens to business travelers," said Callette Nielsen, vice president and global brand manager, Courtyard. "Today's technology has changed how people travel. Our guests want a room that has purpose and flexibility that enables a seamless transition between relaxing and working. Courtyard is designed to offer them a relaxing and functional space to work the way they want to, when they want to."The new room design is intuitive and thoughtful, offering flexible yet comfortable spaces that enable technology. Upon arrival, guests can store bags on the "Luggage Drop" and plug personal devices into the "Tech Drop" ledge for seamless technology integration.Signature furniture and architectural elements replace traditional art in the new guestroom. The "LoungeAround"sofa offers a pop of color and a comfortable area for relaxing or for working. The new design also features a light desk on wheels, allowing guests to work from anywhere in the room.An upgraded, more spacious layout creates an enhanced bathroom experience. A "Shower Nook" housing shampoos and towels, makes amenities accessible without having to leave the shower."As the area continues to grow, so does the demand for a thoughtful, modern, refreshing and stylish hotel designed with the guests' needs in mind," said Concord President and CEO, Mark Laport. "We always envisioned a hotel in Kingsley because of the easy access and visibility to I-77, and we are thrilled to bring Courtyard by Marriott to Fort Mill."The Courtyard Charlotte Fort Mill, SC also offers the Refreshing Business lobby environment, where guests can enjoy an open and bright area outside of their rooms. Along with media pods, complimentary Wi-Fi and a variety of seating zones, the redefined space is ideal for everything from pop-up meetings to social gatherings. The lobby also features The Bistro – Eat. Drink. Connect®, offering casual, flexible seating; easy access to food and high quality, healthy menu options for breakfast; and light evening fare, including snacks, cocktails, wine and beer so guests can unwind.Throughout the hotel, guests can connect with ample electrical outlets. The business library features several computer terminals, along with a printer and separate computer stations dedicated solely to printing airline boarding passes and checking flight status.Green has been Courtyard's signature color since Marriott launched the brand 30 years ago. Now it is even greener with the introduction of a guest recycling program for the environment. Receptacles for paper, glass, plastic and metal are conveniently located by side exits.The six-story hotel features an indoor swimming pool, fitness center and guest laundry, and offers over 4,700 square feet of meeting space to accommodate functions of up to 500 people.About Courtyard by MarriottCourtyard by Marriott offers a refreshing environment that helps guests stay connected, productive and balanced. Intuitive services and design accommodate guests' needs for choice and control. With more than 1,000 locations in 38 countries and territories, Courtyard hotels participate in the award-winning Marriott Rewards® frequent travel program that allows members to earn hotel points or airline miles for every dollar spent during each stay. For more information or reservations, contact the Courtyard Charlotte Fort Mill, SC directly at 803-548-0156, call the Courtyard toll-free number at 800-321-2211, visit courtyard.marriott.com, become a fan at www.facebook.com/courtyard or follow Courtyard at www.twitter.com/courtyardhotels.-------------------------------------Visit Marriott International, Inc. for company information. For more information or reservations, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com.About Concord Hospitality Enterprises CompanyAs an award-winning hotel development, ownership and management company, Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company has spent the last three decades partnering with owners and its investors on more than $2.5 billion in in premium branded properties across the United States and Canada. As an operator, both for third party owners and partners, Concord Hospitality instills value from the ground up, developing and managing with a sustainable viewpoint, a focus on quality and a hands-on involvement to ensure long-term profitability. Learn more at www.concordhotels.com.