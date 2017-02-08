 
Industry News





P2 Energy Solutions Appoints J. Scott Lockhart as Chief Executive Officer

 
 
DENVER - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- P2 Energy Solutions is pleased to announce the appointment of J. Scott Lockhart as Chief Executive Officer. Lockhart will lead P2's energy-sector software and geospatial data businesses, driving the company forward as it helps upstream oil and gas companies around the globe optimize business performance.

With over 20 years of technology industry expertise, Lockhart's exceptional track record in solutions for capital-intensive industries will push P2 to a new level of performance and customer delivery.

Prior to P2, he served as Senior Vice President of Operational Excellence and Risk Management at IHS. The business grew significantly under his leadership, successfully integrating eight acquisitions to become the largest global solution provider in its space.

"Scott has an exceptional track record leading diverse organizations to even greater success and profitability," said Mark Bouzek, P2 Board member and Interim CEO. "Scott has been the outstanding candidate from the outset, with the right experience, cultural fit, and strategic view of our industry. We look forward to him guiding the company's growth and capitalizing on the extensive opportunities in the upstream sector."

Lockhart brings a wealth of leadership experience in public and private companies to P2, with executive level positions at ESS, Rolls Royce, Data Systems & Solutions, and SAIC. In each role he had overarching responsibility for strategy and implementation.

"In a challenging market, the oil and gas sector needs to derive maximum value from existing production. That means containing costs and having the information necessary to make informed assessments about current and future profitability of assets," said Lockhart. "All of our solutions, from accounting to production, data and land management, can be brought together to help upstream companies operate more efficiently and profitably."

"With digital budgets growing significantly for upstream businesses, it's an exciting time to be joining P2. Leveraging the team's obvious strengths, we will also focus on helping customers improve workforce productivity. No one is better positioned than us to provide solutions and support for these ongoing challenges."

About P2

P2 Energy Solutions Empowers The People Who Power The World. Upstream oil and gas professionals from more than 1,600 companies around the globe rely on P2's oil and gas accounting, data, land, production, and reserves software and solutions to optimize their business processes and performance. Visit  http://www.p2energysolutions.com/ to learn more.

Media Contact
Daniela Ciceri
JD Marketing
danielac@jdmarketing.co.uk
End
Source:P2 Energy Solutions
Email:***@jdmarketing.co.uk Email Verified
