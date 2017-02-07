News By Tag
Global Water Soluble Fertilizer Market accounted $ 11,590 Million in 2015- Research Nester
Water Soluble Fertilizers demand in market reached to USD 11, 590 million (by value) in 2015; Europe to receive the biggest demand by 2018
WSF is homogeneous in nature and contains all the important nutrients required by the plants for healthy growth. The scarcity of water for agriculture purpose has forced people to adopt spray technique and as a result an inclination towards using WSF can be seen up-surged across the globe. In addition to that, being soluble in nature, the use of WSF is advised over other fertilizers for modern irrigation techniques.
In 2015, the global water soluble fertilizers market reached at USD 11,590 Million and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2016-2021.
By 2018 at 41.02%, Europe is expected to have the biggest market share followed by North America.
Further, in North America, U.S leads the water soluble fertilizers market at present and is expected to maintain its position in next five years down the line.
In Europe, Germany, Italy, France, Spanish and U.K. are the biggest market for water soluble fertilizers at present.
On the back of better GDP figures, promising economic growth and realistic government policies would allow Asia to experience the highest CAGR in next five years. Asia water soluble fertilizers market comprises of major market such as India, China, Thailand, and Japan.
