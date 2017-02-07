 
Global Water Soluble Fertilizer Market accounted $ 11,590 Million in 2015- Research Nester

Water Soluble Fertilizers demand in market reached to USD 11, 590 million (by value) in 2015; Europe to receive the biggest demand by 2018
 
 
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Research Nester has recently announced its latest research on "Water Soluble Fertilizer Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023", after studying the market situation and anticipating the future trends, the research provides a concrete platform for the existing and new players looking to enter into the market. The study provides information about market scenario of forecast period by analyzing the current situation.

WSF is homogeneous in nature and contains all the important nutrients required by the plants for healthy growth. The scarcity of water for agriculture purpose has forced people to adopt spray technique and as a result an inclination towards using WSF can be seen up-surged across the globe. In addition to that, being soluble in nature, the use of WSF is advised over other fertilizers for modern irrigation techniques.

In 2015, the global water soluble fertilizers market reached at USD 11,590 Million and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2016-2021.

By 2018 at 41.02%, Europe is expected to have the biggest market share followed by North America.

Further, in North America, U.S leads the water soluble fertilizers market at present and is expected to maintain its position in next five years down the line.

In Europe, Germany, Italy, France, Spanish and U.K. are the biggest market for water soluble fertilizers at present.

On the back of better GDP figures, promising economic growth and realistic government policies would allow Asia to experience the highest CAGR in next five years. Asia water soluble fertilizers market comprises of major market such as India, China, Thailand, and Japan.

To know more about this research, kindly visit: http://www.researchnester.com/reports/global-water-solubl...

For Table of Content & Free Sample Report Contact:

Ajay Daniel

Email: ajay.daniel@researchnester.com

U.S. +1 646 586 9123

U.K. +44 203 608 5919

Research Nester
***@researchnester.com
Source:Research Nester
Email:***@researchnester.com Email Verified
