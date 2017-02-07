News By Tag
Growth for GRAITEC Group During 2017 with Expansion Throughout Russia
Founded in 1994, PSS (http://www.pss.spb.ru/)
GRAITEC was already operating in Russia since 2009 through its subsidiary "GRAITEC Russia" with a focus on the Steel Industry market segment, especially by selling and servicing the Autodesk Advance Steel Product. As of December 2016, GRAITEC has purchased PSS to reinforce its position on the BIM market and contribute to its considerable growth throughout the VAR network and CIS market covering Russia. This move will provide significant benefits to PSS customers with the GRAITEC product line, most specifically the GRAITEC PowerPack for Revit (http://www.graitec.com/
GRAITEC has acquired 100% of PSS shares on December 29th 2016. The price of the acquisition has not been disclosed. For the time being, PSS will continue to operate under the PSS brand, maintaining its working principles for clients and partners.
Alexey Kukin, PSS CEO comments: "We are very excited about becoming part of an international group who share PSS's projected vision about BIM. Through GRAITEC, PSS will become part of one of the top 5 Autodesk resellers in the world and will also benefit from access to a completely new product portfolio, previously unavailable to our customers. These new developments will provide an immediate benefit to all PSS customers, especially when the importance of the information modelling has been evaluated at the state level."
Francis Guillemard, GRAITEC CEO adds: "These acquisitions reflect a very positive start to 2017, reinforcing the GRAITEC strategy to become a global leading BIM provider and delivering real benefits to customers and accelerating BIM adoption around the world. Complementing the existing GRAITEC offices in Eastern Europe, the purchase of PSS and its regional offices, will significantly strengthen GRAITEC's position in Russia and CIS countries."
About GRAITEC
Founded in 1986, GRAITEC is an international Autodesk Platinum Partner across Europe and United States, Autodesk Developer Partner and Autodesk AEC Solution Associate delivering high-performance BIM solutions and bespoke add-ons and apps for Autodesk key AEC platforms. Operating throughout 30 offices across 12 countries worldwide, GRAITEC offers its clients an extensive range of established software solutions combined with the full portfolio of Autodesk products and BIM suites which help address the most demanding projects needs and maximize productivity, efficiency and performance. With 400 employees amoungst which there are 200 BIM consultants, GRAITEC is an innovation focused company whose products are used by more than 50,000 construction professionals worldwide. For more information, please visit www.graitec.com
About PSS
Founded in 1994, engineering and consulting company PSS specializes in the development and implementation of the integrated automation projects as well as in the enhancing performance of the construction, management and development companies, design institutes, architectural and design bureaus.Focus of the company is BIM, CAD and PDM implementation services for construction and design industries.PSS has authorized training centres where you can take courses for all product families of Revit, BIM, Civil 3D, etc.Representative offices are located in Novosibirsk, Krasnodar, and Tula. For more information, please visit www.pss.spb.ru
