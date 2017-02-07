News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Brigade Panorama: A massive development with a range of luxury apartments and amenities
The real estate industry in Bangalore has evolved over the past couple of years with different residential and commercial projects throughout the city.
Brigade Panorama is the latest residential project by Brigade Group that offers a new world of luxury, comfort and serenity. Brigade Group is known to offer well-endowed creations and the same applies to this development as well. Extended across 11 acres of land, this development contains 2 towers (G +18) and 7 blocks. With a total of 1018 apartment units consisting of exquisite variantsof 2BHK and 3BHK luxury apartments and areas starting at 940 sq. ft. and going up to 1710 sq. ft., there are beautiful options for every requirement and taste.
Brigade Panorama Bangalore is a grand residential development that offers a modern-day lifestyle which is nothing short of spectacular. The apartments are spacious and contain luxury fittings, furnishings, high-quality flooring, and doors, beautiful windows providing jaw-dropping landscape views, well-spaced kitchens, electrical sockets located perfectly, safety features, etc. This development also offers a wide range ofworld-class external amenities that include a meditation centre, well-equipped gym, multiple sports facilities and a play-area for kids, swimming pool, lavish clubhouse, multipurpose hall, amphitheatre, power back-up and well-trained security.
Located at Mysore Road, Bangalore, this development comes in close proximity to a number of places like schools, universities, hospitals, medical centres, general stores, supermarkets, malls, shopping centres, multiplexes, restaurants, cafes, ATMs, banks, public transport, etc. Convenience is an element that one can be experienced every single day at this development.
Starting at a price of Rs.42.20 lakh and going up to Rs.76.77 lakh, the Brigade Panorama Price is low, affordable and definitely worth a purchase. There are multiple payment plans that one can choose from, along with friendly home loan facilities through associated banks. Purchasing a luxury apartment has never been this simple.
Contact Details:
Brigade Panorama
Mob.No:(+91)
Website: http://www.brigadepanoramabangalore.com/
Contact
Brigade Panorama
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse