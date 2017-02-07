The Lukens Company Expands Services, Hires Four Experienced Political Operatives ARLINGTON, Va. - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The Lukens Company, a direct response marketing agency serving the Republican political arena for over 30 years, announced today the expansion of its political services division with the addition of four team members who possess a wealth of experience and expertise. The new team will be led by Ohio native Matt Mason, who previously held leadership roles on presidential campaigns and Republican Party committees. Rounding out the team are Lindsay Shuba Donnelly, Jonathan Gormley, and Ehren Oates, each of whom brings an impressive track record of success in the areas of political strategy and consulting, state- and national-level field operations, and issue-advocacy and policy experience.



"After a highly successful 2016 Election cycle, The Lukens Company is looking forward to leading even more campaigns to victory under the expert guidance of this bright, ambitious team," said Walter Lukens, CEO and President of The Lukens Company. "Our political consulting and campaign strategy services will benefit greatly from their knowledge and expertise."



Added Vice President Seth Colton: "The Lukens Company has already established itself as one of the most creative and client-centric Republican consultancies in the nation. We are confident our new team members will add even more value to our clients, helping us expand the services we offer while continuing to raise more dollars, earn more votes and win more hearts and minds in support of our clients' causes."



joined The Lukens Company in October 2016, bringing more than 10 years of senior leadership experience on national campaign organizations, including Scott Walker for President, the Republican National Committee, the Michigan Republican Party, and Rudy Giuliani for President. Matt is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps who completed a tour of duty in Iraq in 2005.



comes to TLC with a background rooted in federal policy and grassroots advocacy. She most recently served as Senior Political Representative for the National Association of REALTORS®, helping to oversee the organization's advocacy, communications and PAC operations, and she will put that expertise to use for TLC's clients by enhancing our data-driven fundraising, voter contact, and issue advocacy programs.



has spent 15 years helping Republicans win elective office and empowering conservative 501(c) 4 activist groups, and he joins TLC with broad experience managing large-scale voter contact operations and political campaigns as well as leading elite education initiatives within the Republican National Committee. His detailed knowledge of how campaigns, party committees, and non-profits achieve success will be invaluable to TLC's growing roster of top-tier clients.



comes to TLC from Florida, where he helped Republican Party committees and candidates achieve a string of successes, from victories in state legislative contests, to gubernatorial campaigns, and his most recent post as Florida's Statewide Field Director for Donald Trump for President. He will provide acute knowledge of voter contact strategies, grassroots campaign tactics, and data management.



About the Lukens Company



specializes in highly creative and targeted multichannel advocacy, voter contact, and fundraising campaigns for Republican candidates, committees, and causes. In 2016, TLC enjoyed the most successful cycle in our 31-year history with a win rate of 98.5% and $130 million dollars raised for its clients.



Contact

The Lukens Company

***@thelukenscompany.com The Lukens Company End -- The Lukens Company, a direct response marketing agency serving the Republican political arena for over 30 years, announced today the expansion of its political services division with the addition of four team members who possess a wealth of experience and expertise. The new team will be led by Ohio native Matt Mason, who previously held leadership roles on presidential campaigns and Republican Party committees. Rounding out the team are Lindsay Shuba Donnelly, Jonathan Gormley, and Ehren Oates, each of whom brings an impressive track record of success in the areas of political strategy and consulting, state- and national-level field operations, and issue-advocacy and policy experience.said Walter Lukens, CEO and President of The Lukens Company.Added Vice President Seth Colton: " Matt Mason joined The Lukens Company in October 2016, bringing more than 10 years of senior leadership experience on national campaign organizations, including Scott Walker for President, the Republican National Committee, the Michigan Republican Party, and Rudy Giuliani for President. Matt is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps who completed a tour of duty in Iraq in 2005. Lindsay Shuba Donnelly comes to TLC with a background rooted in federal policy and grassroots advocacy. She most recently served as Senior Political Representative for the National Association of REALTORS®, helping to oversee the organization's advocacy, communications and PAC operations, and she will put that expertise to use for TLC's clients by enhancing our data-driven fundraising, voter contact, and issue advocacy programs. Jonathan Gormley has spent 15 years helping Republicans win elective office and empowering conservative 501(c) 4 activist groups, and he joins TLC with broad experience managing large-scale voter contact operations and political campaigns as well as leading elite education initiatives within the Republican National Committee. His detailed knowledge of how campaigns, party committees, and non-profits achieve success will be invaluable to TLC's growing roster of top-tier clients. Ehren Oates comes to TLC from Florida, where he helped Republican Party committees and candidates achieve a string of successes, from victories in state legislative contests, to gubernatorial campaigns, and his most recent post as Florida's Statewide Field Director for Donald Trump for President. He will provide acute knowledge of voter contact strategies, grassroots campaign tactics, and data management. The Lukens Company specializes in highly creative and targeted multichannel advocacy, voter contact, and fundraising campaigns for Republican candidates, committees, and causes. In 2016, TLC enjoyed the most successful cycle in our 31-year history with a win rate of 98.5% and $130 million dollars raised for its clients. Source : The Lukens Company Email : ***@thelukenscompany.com Posted By : ***@thelukenscompany.com Tags : Direct Response Marketing , Voter Contact , Fundraising , Political campaign , Political advocacy , Republican , Political Strategy , Campaign Strategy Industry : Business , Government , Marketing , Media , Non-profit Location : Arlington - Virginia - United States Subject : Services Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

