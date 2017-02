Everest Group Recognizes Hexaware as 'Star Performer' in Healthcare Payer IT Services

Hexaware Technologies Limited, a leading global provider of application, infrastructure, BPS and digital services, today announced that it has been recently recognized as a 'Major Contender' and 'Star Performer' in Healthcare Payer IT Services

-- Everest Group's report evaluated the capabilities of 22 payer IT service providers on the Everest Group Performance, Experience, Ability, Knowledge (PEAK) Matrix in global healthcare payer sector. The PEAK Matrix is a framework that does a comparative assessment of Healthcare Payer IT service providers on their relative market success and delivery capabilities. Based on the analysis, Hexaware emerged out as a major contender for its investments in innovative solutions. To further complement this recognition, Hexaware was also named as a Star Performer for demonstrating positive year-on-year movement on the PEAK Matrix."We are proud to be recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Healthcare Payer IT Services PEAK Matrix," said. "Hexaware is focused on helping payers survive and thrive in a consumer-centric world. We are helping payers reimagine consumer experience, automate core processes, eliminate waste through innovative use of technology and by implementing robotic process automation, without the fear of cannibalizing our own revenue."- Hexaware is a leading global provider of IT, application, infrastructure, BPS and digital services. Our business philosophy of 'Shrink IT, Grow Digital' allows customers to significantly shrink commodity IT spend while partnering with them to embrace digitalization. For additional information log on to: http://www.hexaware.com