Everest Group Recognizes Hexaware as 'Star Performer' in Healthcare Payer IT Services
Hexaware Technologies Limited, a leading global provider of application, infrastructure, BPS and digital services, today announced that it has been recently recognized as a 'Major Contender' and 'Star Performer' in Healthcare Payer IT Services
"We are proud to be recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Healthcare Payer IT Services PEAK Matrix," said Milan Bhatt, SVP & Global Head, Healthcare and Insurance, Hexaware Technologies Ltd . "Hexaware is focused on helping payers survive and thrive in a consumer-centric world. We are helping payers reimagine consumer experience, automate core processes, eliminate waste through innovative use of technology and by implementing robotic process automation, without the fear of cannibalizing our own revenue."
To learn more about Hexaware's healthcare practice, please visit:http://hexaware.com/
About Hexaware : - Hexaware is a leading global provider of IT, application, infrastructure, BPS and digital services. Our business philosophy of 'Shrink IT, Grow Digital' allows customers to significantly shrink commodity IT spend while partnering with them to embrace digitalization. For additional information log on to: http://www.hexaware.com
