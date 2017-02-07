 
AMR Granite Makes Its Presence Felt in Guildford Kitchen Worktops Market

Kitchen worktop manufacturer AMR Granite ventured into the Guildford marketplace with a wide range of granite, quartz and marble worktops few years ago.
 
 
LONDON, British IOT - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The reputed company from Sussex opens up on how its journey has been and the reasons for the kind of recognitions its products have managed to gain.

AMR Granite, the famous kitchen worktops provider in the UK, has found a place among the top worktop designers, manufacturers and installation service providers in Guildford. The achievement adds another milestone in the company's journey to offer the best quality products made from the top-grade materials like granite and quartz across the country. According to the company spokesman, they are in a great position at the moment to offer personalized kitchen countertop purchasing experience to the homeowners in the region.

"It has been a tremendous journey for the company which relies on the most sophisticated technologies and unbeatable craftsmanship to deliver the best quality when it comes to granite worktops in Guildford. Our customers are able to choose from the huge variety consisting of granites in ivory cream, white spring, viscount white, sapphire brown, steel grey and many more. The same is true about quartz and marble worktops that too are available in arrays of options to choose from. What's common is the ability of our designers, stonemasons, fabricators as well as the installation team to meet the custom needs of every single client," the spokesman says.

The company also follows a step-by-step process to ensure that the customers choose the right worktops and get them installed in the most rewarding manner. For this, their experts offer advice and suggestions to homeowners with different kitchen sizes, budgets and preferences. The spokesman claims, "From site evaluation to worktop manufacturing and final installation, we collaborate with customers in a transparent and communicative manner. Our goal is to meet the designated deadlines without any kind of compromise with quality in products as well as services."

AMR Granite partners with the top natural stone suppliers to craft aesthetic, durable and long-lasting granite and quartz worktops in Guildford. They also deal in natural stones like limestone, marble, slate and more.

About AMR Granite

AMR Granite owns a kitchen showroom near Crawley, Sussex. They manufacture the best in granite, quartz and other natural stone products in the categories like kitchen worktops, bathroom vanity tops, fireplaces and many more. The company offers manufacturing and installation services in Guildford, East Grinstead, Horsham, Reigate, Brighton and many other areas. It can be visited online at www.amrgranite.co.uk.

