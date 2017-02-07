Carol Joy London launches Caviar facial at the exclusive Delaire Graff Estate, South Africa

Exclusive British spa brand Carol Joy London launches Caviar and Refined Golden Millet Oil facial at the five-star Lodges and Spa at the Delaire Graff Estate, founded by Laurence Graff of Graff Diamonds International

-- Delaire Graff Estate in the Stellenbosch Valley, South Africa is where Laurence Graff, the Chairman of Graff Diamonds International transformed the Delaire Estate vineyard into the Delaire Graff Estate, arguably the country's most beautiful vineyards.The site now is home to ten exclusive luxury Lodges and the Delaire Graff Spa where unparalleled levels of service create the ultimate escape for the world's most discerning travellers and wine lovers.2017 has already seen the introduction of Carol Joy London, a British born skincare and spa brand into this exclusive establishment to offer guests another level of luxury to be enjoyed.Carol Joy London has created an experience of pure indulgence that produces instantly visible results with an exclusive facial to be enjoyed at this world-class spa. This unique facial has been developed through drawing on the powerful rejuvenating properties of valuable Caviar Algae and the hydrating effects of Refined Golden Millet Oil to deliver unbeatable and transformational results. By combining these with their innovative Myofascial massage techniques, adapted for the face, the skin is left feeling plump and looking youthful and glowing.The youth promoting properties of this treatment rejuvenate and instantly brighten even the direst, dullest complexion thanks to the clinically-proven Refined Golden Millet Oil, an ingredient coveted by this luxury brand. In addition to this miracle oil, precious Caviar Algae melts into the skin with a unique blend of face, neck, decollate and shoulder massage.Carol Joy London was born out of one woman's quest for the answer to unbeatable skincare. The founder, Carol Joy Hatton, spent years travelling the world in search of effective and transformational ingredients upon which to base a range of skincare, haircare and treatments. She returned to the UK armed with Refined Golden Millet Oil and Pure Collagen as well as a host of knowledge from across the globe. Client focused and results-driven, Carol Joy London has revolutionised the way beauty and hair treatments are experienced by creating a unique synergy that incorporates all aspects of beauty and hair.By combining expertise from leading Swiss manufacturing and German engineering, with a quintessentially British approach to refinement and service, Carol Joy London strives to be at the forefront of innovation within the spa industry. Their coveted range of ingredients, with which they create top treatments, include Pure Collagen, Refined Golden Millet Oil, Caviar Algae and 24 Carat Gold.