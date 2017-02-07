Ritu Kumar Spring Summer 2017 Collection Arrives in Dubai Stores

Ritu Kumar and Label Ritu Kumar Spring Summer Collections 2017 have now arrived in stores in Dubai

-- Ritu Kumar and Label Ritu Kumar Spring Summer Collections 2017 have now arrived in stores in Dubai - just in time for Valentine's Day. To celebrate the occasion, the brand hosted an exclusive party at its BurJuman Centre outlet welcoming top customers as well as socialites. Guests were treated to a gorgeous evening of style and make-up by Mun Mun Ghosh as they tried on the beautiful dresses.Ritu Kumar Spring Summer 2017 presents a modern retelling of nomadic aesthetics. The colour stories are representative of twilight hours and the freedom of spirit. Staple Ritu Kumar prints make an appearance in new structures and silhouettes. The collection focuses on banjara folk, fluid minimals and regal florals along with a capsule of solid kurtas. This season marks the launch of the Ritu Kumar's banana & soy origin sarees.Banjara Folk: Drawing from traditional patterns, and flaunting a free spirit, the Banjara folk line is all about flowing silhouettes, pastel shades, bohemian prints and a relaxed vibe. Soft cottons, fluid chiffons, and trendy chambray exude a gypsy charm of nonchalant elegance.Fluid Minimal: The colour palette in this line is minimal with solid pastels, and black and white, being predominant. The silhouettes are flowy and allow for freed of movement. The soft cotton fabric used allows for comfort and makes this a functional line.Regal Florals: An array of light, pretty & sleek garments, which personify the beauty of florals whether through prints or embroidered tactile flowers. Silhouettes reminiscent of English dresses merge with Indian kurta cuts, creating a new Indo-Western take on elegant springtime fashion. The accessories for the line mix floral and paisley prints with traditional silhouettes, as well as showcasing more classic embossed techniques.Solid Kurtas: Clean lines, bold colours and regal cuts represent this season's Solids Story. Fabrics used in this collection include comfortable cotton, textured jacquard and lightweight dobby, which allow for functionality, while keeping the pieces stylish and minimal. Mobile slings and wallets in embossed leather complement the line, allowing for functional fashion.Sarees: This season marks the launch of Ritu Kumar's natural fibre saree range, made from banana and soy fabric. These beautiful contemporary sarees come with blouses that are structured yet comfortable,Label Ritu Kumar Spring Summer 2017 presents a twist on sportswear through a tropical lens.The silhouettes are reminiscent of afternoons in grass courts and shooting hoops in urban settings. The uniqueness of the collection comes from the Ritu Kumar stable of print aesthetics. This season there is a focus on tropical, African and Gingham.Tropical Sportswear: Palm trees mingle with colourful necklines, flowy cotton fabrics, and candy colours to create a line that is reminiscent of a tropical daydream, with elements of functionality added to the clothes making them double as sporty and fuss free. Collars and lace work add some unexpected drama to the garments in this line.Urban African: Mixing larger than life African prints with modern colours and silhouettes, bringing them into the mainstream world- the Urban African collection mixes sheer with crochet, adding an element of the unexpected to a look. Concrete greys & stone beiges mix with colourful prints to highlight the African motifs.Gingham and Lace: Gingham checks in new avatars, interspersed with delicate lace and sleek lines, create a refreshing new look that is reminiscent of by gone times yet fashion forward.Streamlined Silhouettes:Geometry, functionality and high fashion influences merge together in this collection. Jumpsuits, t-shirts, dresses and blouses in comfortable and fluid fabrics like jersey and cotton are present, and add movement to the line.Solid Classics: Solid shades and figure-flattering silhouettes are a feature of this collection, which comprises many pieces that will become new closet must-have. The garments in this collection are the embodiment of clean lines, subtle colours and beautiful fits. Chanderi pieces mix with cottons for a relaxed and elegant take on minimal styles.Shades of Blue: Azure, turquoise, royal blue, aqua-all these shades of blue can be found in this line.Deep and rich chambrays, fluid lycras, and jersey are the fabrics that embody this line.Printed Resort wear: Lounge ready and holiday suited, this line imbibes flowing silhouettes and fun prints. Party ready clutches with beading and weaving are perfectly sized for evening out essentials. Intricate schiffly, lightweight cottons and rich crepes add glamour to the collection.Photo Caption - 744A6856: Mr Zulfiqar Ghadayli, Mun Mun Ghosh and Bharat SachdevaRitu Kumar store locations in Dubai• Level 1, BurJuman Centre: Tel: +971 4 352 4768• Level 1, Dubai Festival City Mall: Tel +971 4 258 8118