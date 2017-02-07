 
beIN expands customer services support

Residents in the UAE can now dial a localized number to speak with beIN
 
 
DUBAI, UAE - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- United Arab Emirates, February 13, 2017 - beIN, a global leader in TV production, distribution and media rights acquisition, has revealed its move to expand its customer support services with a new localized contact number for its customers in the UAE. With the new local number, customers can now call 8005522 and directly speak with a beIN customer service representative—obtaining essential information, data and updates about the channel network.

The move represents the company's continuing commitment towards facilitating strong communication ties with the public while also reinforcing its key focus on customer services across all countries in the MENA region.

The release of the new local contact number demonstrates the company's efforts to provide world class, high quality customer services—addressing and providing customers with all their needs and requirements. beIN contact centre will be offering a wide range of services on a 24/7 basis and will be monitored and facilitated by highly-trained employees with the aim of ensuring the highest quality and seamless service delivery.

Additionally, "beIN gives great consideration in its efforts to address the requirements and needs of its customers from all over the world through its facilitation of service delivery and the means to provide its customers with suitable answers and integrated information about subscriptions, packages, offerings, broadcast schedules, authorized distributors and other urgent concerns. In line with the launch of this new customer service number, beIN aims to create stronger ties with its subscribers, providing them with services like the activation of new receivers, providing technical support, receiving complaints and suggestions related to the network, responding and interacting with the public in record time. beIN will continue to launch local landlines across more countries in the region to maintain faster and highly efficient services, especially in light of the ongoing increase in beIN channel subscriptions as we continue to offer exclusive sports and recreational content for all segments of the society."

The launch of the new contact number for customers in the UAE is part of a series of similar steps made by beIN to ensure key customer satisfaction. To date, some of contact numbers have already been launched in Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco, Qatar, KSA and Bahrain.
Source:Orient Planet PR & Marketing Communications
Email:***@orientplanet.com
Posted By:***@orientplanet.com Email Verified
Phone:0097144562888
