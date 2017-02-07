Global Video on Demand Service Sales Market

Video on Demand Service

The great revolution of digital technologies powered by cloud platforms and the internet are attracting consumers and driving the on-demand era by offering convenience, speed and instant delight. In a new study, titled "", it has been witnessed that the availability and use for video on demand service increased expressively in the recent years. To analyze the future growth prospects and its sales in the global market, this report has incorporated all the major information about the market. This study has been recently added to the wide database of Market Research Hub (MRH) research offerings.Geographically, the report majorly highlights some of the key regions such as United States, Japan, India, China, Europe and Southeast Asia. In each regional segment the report studies sales, market share, and revenue and growth rate for the forecast period of 2011 to 2021. In the initial segment of the report, VoD services overview along with its scope, classification and application have been provided. Video on Demand is a service to supply video programs to viewers on request. These services are sold either on a pay per view basis or as monthly subscriptions. The video programs are compressed and stored remotely on the server. The user can choose any of the available programs for immediate viewing. This could be premium movies or libraries of TV shows, sporting events or concerts. It can deliver right to a set-top box, PC, mobile phone via satellite TV, smart IP TV, Internet network etc. on demand.Moreover, the report states that broadband has revolutionized the way to watch live sport, catch up with customer's favorite TV programs or keep up to date with the latest news and pop music videos. With these services, VoD subscribers can pause, rewind and start viewing content as per their choice as well as location. The market segmentation portion classifies the video on-demand services into animation and other services. On the other hand, by application, the report includes:• Business users• Home users and othersAdditionally, vertical incorporation by social media platforms to offer VoD services and rise & success of content-on-demand facilities are further promoting towards the market growth globally.Moving further, key players are also profiled in detail. They are as follows:• Netflix• Youtube• Apple• Amazon Video (Vod)• Vudu, inc• Hulu• Dish Network• Comcast Corporation• Home Box office• SkyUniversally, places like Amazon Video on Demand or Netflix allows people to order movies that are instantly downloaded to their personal computers or TVs so that they can be viewed with ease and on demand.