Company offers ID Card Batch Processing software to generate multiple ID cards

ID Card Batch Processing Software provides facility to design and print professional looking ID cards in different shape, color, size and style as per your need

End

-- ID Card Batch Processing Software is specially designed to create and print various kinds of identity cards for employees, students, faculty and other people. Software is developed with advance card designing tools such as pencil, text, rectangle, ellipse, arc, barcode and other star objects to design professional looking ID cards. Software provides facility to generate multiple ID cards with different barcode and text value using batch processing series feature. ID card generator utility provides facility to design customized ID cards in different shape, size, color and style as per your requirements.ID card designing program provides facility to design ID cards in different shapes like rectangle, rounded rectangle and ellipse shape. Software allows users to start designing ID cards using pre-defined templates in the software, or using Wizard or blank format, or edit existing ID card format as per your requirements. Software provides option to design ID card with one (Front side) or two (front and back side) as per your requirement. ID card creator utility also provides facility to add photo, text and barcode on ID card during ID card designing process.1. Software provides facility to print designed ID card using advance print settings option.2. Program allows users to save created ID card log for future reference.3. Generate multiple copies of ID cards with different barcode vale and text.4. Design ID card in various shapes like rectangle, rounded rectangle and ellipse shape.5. Software provides various pre-defined templates to quickly design ID cards.6. ID card maker application allows users to create new format ID card or edit existing ID card format as per requirements.7. Design custom style ID cards by using card designing objects.8. Send designed ID cards at specified email address using inbuilt email settings feature.9. Save designed ID cards in different file formats such as JPEG, BMP, GIF, PNG, PDF etc.10. Software provides facility to specify color and background setting of ID card including solid color, gradient, image and style settings.