Monthly Chili Relish and Seasoning Box

Nashua, United States, February, 2017

Mola Foods

Jeannette Bryant

--, Inc brings you exquisite, authentic, ethnic African taste of relishes and seasonings on a recurring schedule every month. Think of Mola subscription Box as a club for people who love African food. Simply choose your Relish or seasoning and the quantity. Receive your shipment, and indulge!The finest exquisite, authentic, ethnic taste from around the world. Mola Foods is the new Kitchen staple that everyone should Have.Have you ever had a taste for something different or needed to add some life to your food and just didn't know where to look? Well, then, look no further! Mola foods Inc. is here to satisfy your craving whether you are looking for familiar favorites or introducing the flavors of culture and cuisine to the next generation. It will certainly become your new kitchen staple!My Ethnic Condiments Box is a subscription box for everyone who loves African food and wants to add a depth of flavor to their food. Each box contains a great selection of sauces and condiments. We also include a bonus item to add mystery to our box each and every month.It all started with a friend approaching me with the idea to start a chili sauce company with Cameroonian chilies. At the time I found the idea silly. But later I started to entertain it and with that came the birth of our Chili Relishes. I reached out to my best friend Tiffany pitching the idea to her as me wanting to build a platform for people who love ethnic food and creating condiments from around the world. Not knowing that this has been my best friend dream, she stayed silent on the other end of the phone then said she would like nothing but to venture with me in adding depth into flavors with ancient ethnic recipes from around the African Continent as this has always been her dream. From there our adventure began. The main purpose being to introduce the flavors of culture and cuisine to the next generation by making Mola Foods the new kitchen staple, your support is urgently needed! Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and helpget funded!If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.If you want to support this project, you can do so by donating on their Indiegogo page: