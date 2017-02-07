 
New Batch for 2017 Starts at NAME Event Management Institute in Kolkata

The institute has received a large number of applications for its industry-oriented courses from different corners of the country.
 
 
KOLKATA, India - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- National Academy of Media & Events (NAME) has started the new batch for the year 2017. It is to be noted that NAME is one of the most sought-after institutes in Kolkata and Eastern India among students looking to make a career in event management, advertising, public relations and filmmaking.

The institute conducted a workshop on digital filmmaking and script writing on 7th January 2017 moderated by eminent personalities of the advertising and film world including Tinni Bhattacharya, Rohan Basu, Nandini Banerjee, Anjan Basu, Sunirmal Mazumder and Pravesh Pradhan.

"Just like other years, this year too we have receievd a huge number of applications from those who are intersted in our courses. Our ex-students tasting success after pursuing our courses has added to our popularity. We focus on industry-oriented courses designed and developed according to the latest trends of the industry. We conduct regular workshops where popular faces of the industry come and share their practical experience with attendees," said the institute's spokesperson.

The institute offers the following courses:

·         Professional diploma in event management, public relations and wedding planning

·         Advance certification in event management

·         Professional diploma in advertising, integrated marketing communication and ad film making

·         Advance certification in advertising and public relations

Apart from the above courses, the institute also conducts weekend workshops on copywriting, script writing, film making and ad film making.

About NAME

National Academy of Media & Events is a reputed Kolkata-based institute imparting education in the field of advertising, public relations, event and entertainment. The institute provides one-year professional diploma courses in event management, public relations, advertising, wedding planning and filmmaking. It also offers various other short-term courses. The institute has collaboration with industry experts and companies to give students practical exposure.

It also organizes regular workshops to enhance the personality of students and prepare them to cope well with work challenges. NAME aims to set high standards in the field of event and entertainment encouraging intellectual and creative development of students. NAME students are working with reputed event management, advertising and media production houses in Kolkata and across India. For more visit, http://nameedu.in/event-management-course/.

For more information, contact:

National Academy of Media & Events

Address: Minto Park, The Regency Building, 4th  floor, Hungerford Street, Kolkata

West Bengal – 700017

Visit: http://nameedu.in/

Email: info.nameedu@gmail.com

Phone: 9830244321 / 033 4064 7272

