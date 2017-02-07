 
Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987

Global Atomic Spectroscopy Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global Atomic Spectroscopy Market, By Type, Application, End Users, Distribution Channel, By Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
 
 
DALLAS - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The Global Atomic Spectroscopy market is expected to reach USD 8.09 billion by 2024 from USD 4.66 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024

The global atomic spectroscopy market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end-users, distribution channel and geography.

By Type:

·         Instruments

o    Atomic Absorption Spectrometer,

o    X-Ray Fluorescence Spectrometer,

o    X-Ray Diffraction Spectrometer,

o    Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometer (ICP-MS),

o    Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP) Spectrometer,

o    Others

§  LIBS,

§  MIP-OES

·         Reagents

By Application:

·         Food and Beverage Testing

·         Pharmaceutical

·         Industrial

·         Environmental Testing

·         Geological Sciences

·         Petrochemical

·         Academics

·         Others

By End-User:

·         Laboratories

·         Universities

·         Manufacturing Facilities

·         Government Agencies

By Distribution Channel:

·         Direct Tenders

·         Retail

Based on geographical segmentation the global atomic spectroscopy market is segmented into 7 geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market for atomic spectroscopy owing to technological developments and high expenditure in research and development. The report of this market covers data for major countries such as U.S. Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Nordics, Benelux, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa.

Read more: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-atomi...

Major Players Of Global Atomic Spectroscopy Market:

·         Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

·         Agilent Technologies

·         PerkinElmer, Inc.

·         Bruker Corporation

·         Rigaku Corporation

·         Aurora Biomed

·         Buck Scientific

·         Shimadzu Corporation

·         Analytik Jena AG

·         GBC Scientific Equipment

·         Labnics Equipment

·         SAFAS Monaco

·         Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

·         Avantor

·         Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Office Number-317, Amanora Chambers,

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune-411028

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Visit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research

Contact
Shubham Dwivedi
SEO Analyst
+1-888-387-2818
shubham.dwivedi@databridgemarketresearch.com
Source:
Email:***@databridgemarketresearch.com
Posted By:***@databridgemarketresearch.com Email Verified
Disclaimer
Data Bridge Market Research News
