Global Atomic Spectroscopy Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
Global Atomic Spectroscopy Market, By Type, Application, End Users, Distribution Channel, By Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
The global atomic spectroscopy market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end-users, distribution channel and geography.
By Type:
· Instruments
o Atomic Absorption Spectrometer,
o X-Ray Fluorescence Spectrometer,
o X-Ray Diffraction Spectrometer,
o Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometer (ICP-MS),
o Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP) Spectrometer,
o Others
§ LIBS,
§ MIP-OES
· Reagents
By Application:
· Food and Beverage Testing
· Pharmaceutical
· Industrial
· Environmental Testing
· Geological Sciences
· Petrochemical
· Academics
· Others
By End-User:
· Laboratories
· Universities
· Manufacturing Facilities
· Government Agencies
By Distribution Channel:
· Direct Tenders
· Retail
Based on geographical segmentation the global atomic spectroscopy market is segmented into 7 geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market for atomic spectroscopy owing to technological developments and high expenditure in research and development. The report of this market covers data for major countries such as U.S. Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Nordics, Benelux, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa.
Read more: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/
Major Players Of Global Atomic Spectroscopy Market:
· Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
· Agilent Technologies
· PerkinElmer, Inc.
· Bruker Corporation
· Rigaku Corporation
· Aurora Biomed
· Buck Scientific
· Shimadzu Corporation
· Analytik Jena AG
· GBC Scientific Equipment
· Labnics Equipment
· SAFAS Monaco
· Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation
· Avantor
· Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC
