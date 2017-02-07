News By Tag
Medico-Legal & Insurance Services Market Briefing
A market valued by insurers and law firms which is responding to change
MLIS are used for two main reasons:
• RAMS services saves insurers and employers money and they can boost the income of law firms. At the same time, they are in the best interests of individuals suffering from an injury or illness
• ME services assist in assessing the validity of personal injury or other legal claims and, in the case of medical expert witnesses, in expediting criminal legal cases
The range of players in the MLIS market is large, ranging from thousands of individual medical practitioners up to companies which are part of national and international claims management, claims processing and legal services companies. While some companies in the market operate across both segments, others specialise fully or mainly in just one segment. The companies operating in the market include those that are fully independent, those owned by insurance companies, those owned by legal services companies and captives (of insurers or legal firms).
The market for MLIS services, based on the turnover of the companies operating, was estimated to be worth over £600 million in 2016, having grown from over £500 million in 2013. Growth in the market has slowed recently.
Strong positive drivers of growth have been: the growing focus on rehabilitation and psychological rehab by the insurance and legal professions;
Negatives for the market include: the growing restrictions that have (and are due to) come into force in the personal injury market, either reducing the number of claims or cutting their costs; the fact that expert witnesses report that it is a harder market to operate in because of legal changes and rulings; and the downward pressure on expert witness fees.
The briefing (66pp, PDF), is available directly from IRN Research, priced at £180/€203/
The UK Medico-Legal and Insurance Market Briefing is one of a series of briefings produced each year, with others coveringUK Family Law, Conveyancing, Personal Injury, Wills & Probate and Commercial Law.
IRN Research
INTELLIGENCE,RESEARCH,INSIGHT
IRN Research is a market research consultancy with a particular focus on the legal services market. We offer a range of bespoke research services, on an ad-hoc and continuous basis, to law firms and suppliers to the sector. These services include client satisfaction surveys, market studies and competitor intelligence, client industry reports, and strategic studies. IRN Research, 60 Eastern Green Road, Coventry, CV5 7LH, United Kingdom
Tel: +44(0)7905 239599. Email: ggiddings@irn-
TABLE OF CONTENTS
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 4
INTRODUCTION 6
MARKET STRUCTURE 11
MARKET DEVELOPMENTS AND DRIVERS 13
THE KEY PLAYERS 22
Bodycare Clinics Ltd/ Doctors Chambers (UK) Ltd 22
Broadspire Rehabilitation 23
Bush & Company Rehabilitation 24
Exam Works/Premex 25
FL360 companies (Corpore-TTN, Speed Medical Examination Services) 27
Health & Case Management Ltd (HCML) 28
IPRS Group 30
The Integrated Care Clinics Ltd (TICCS) 31
Injury-QED Ltd (I-QED) 32
On Medical Ltd 33
Premier Medical (formally Capita Medical Ltd) 33
RehabWorks Ltd 34
Slater & Gordon Solutions 36
Other providers 37
MARKET SIZE AND TRENDS 43
THE FUTURE 54
ASSOCIATIONS 64
Contact
Gary Giddings
***@irn-research.com
