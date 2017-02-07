 
Medico-Legal & Insurance Services Market Briefing

A market valued by insurers and law firms which is responding to change
 
 
COVENTRY, England - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The UK Medico-Legal and Insurance Market Briefing is the first edition of an annual IRN Legal Market Briefing from IRN Research and provides an overview of the market for medico-legal and insurance services (MLIS), including profiles of companies operating in the market. This market offers two main types of services to legal services providers, insurers and employers: Medical expertise (ME), i.e. medical expert witnesses and medico-legal report writing; and Rehabilitation and allied medical services (RAMS), i.e. medical services to rehabilitate and help an injured or ill individual.

MLIS are used for two main reasons:

•          RAMS services saves insurers and employers money and they can boost the income of law firms. At the same time, they are in the best interests of individuals suffering from an injury or illness

•          ME services assist in assessing the validity of personal injury or other legal claims and, in the case of medical expert witnesses, in expediting criminal legal cases

The range of players in the MLIS market is large, ranging from thousands of individual medical practitioners up to companies which are part of national and international claims management, claims processing and legal services companies. While some companies in the market operate across both segments, others specialise fully or mainly in just one segment. The companies operating in the market include those that are fully independent, those owned by insurance companies, those owned by legal services companies and captives (of insurers or legal firms).

The market for MLIS services, based on the turnover of the companies operating, was estimated to be worth over £600 million in 2016, having grown from over £500 million in 2013. Growth in the market has slowed recently.

Strong positive drivers of growth have been:   the growing focus on rehabilitation and psychological rehab by the insurance and legal professions;  the growing volume of work for expert witnesses in 2015/16; and the growing use of RAMs services for lower-value claims.

Negatives for the market include: the growing restrictions that have (and are due to) come into force in the personal injury market, either reducing the number of claims or cutting their costs;  the fact that expert witnesses report that it is a harder market to operate in because of legal changes and rulings; and the   downward pressure on expert witness fees.

The briefing (66pp, PDF), is available directly from IRN Research, priced at £180/€203/US$219. UK sterling price is plus VAT so total price is £216.

The UK Medico-Legal and Insurance Market Briefing is one of a series of briefings produced each year, with others coveringUK Family Law, Conveyancing, Personal Injury, Wills & Probate and Commercial Law.

IRN Research
INTELLIGENCE,RESEARCH,INSIGHT

IRN Research is a market research consultancy with a particular focus on the legal services market. We offer a range of bespoke research services, on an ad-hoc and continuous basis, to law firms and suppliers to the sector. These services include client satisfaction surveys, market studies and competitor intelligence, client industry reports, and strategic studies. IRN Research, 60 Eastern Green Road, Coventry, CV5 7LH, United Kingdom

Tel: +44(0)7905 239599. Email: ggiddings@irn-research.com  URL: www.irn-research.com

TABLE OF CONTENTS

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY          4

INTRODUCTION          6

MARKET STRUCTURE          11

MARKET DEVELOPMENTS AND DRIVERS          13

THE KEY PLAYERS          22

Bodycare Clinics Ltd/ Doctors Chambers (UK) Ltd          22

Broadspire Rehabilitation          23

Bush & Company Rehabilitation          24

Exam Works/Premex          25

FL360 companies (Corpore-TTN, Speed Medical Examination Services)          27

Health & Case Management Ltd (HCML)          28

IPRS Group          30

The Integrated Care Clinics Ltd (TICCS)          31

Injury-QED Ltd (I-QED)          32

On Medical Ltd          33

Premier Medical (formally Capita Medical Ltd)          33

RehabWorks Ltd          34

Slater & Gordon Solutions          36

Other providers          37

MARKET SIZE AND TRENDS          43

THE FUTURE          54

ASSOCIATIONS          64

Contact
Gary Giddings
***@irn-research.com
