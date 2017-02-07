 
News By Tag
* Uterque
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Amman
  Amman
  Jordan
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987


Uterqüe unveils its new collection Reflections of Expression

Art with capital letters provides the inspiration for the new Spring-Summer clothing and accessories collection
 
 
Uterque SS17
Uterque SS17
AMMAN, Jordan - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Uterqüe taps into this idea by introducing elements drawn from the history of art which capture ideas and concepts with which to identify oneself into the clothes and accessories populating its new Spring-Summer collection. Various artistic manifestations serve as the starting point for creating the Reflections of Expression universe.

The geometric shapes with an organic touch of the work of architects Charles Rennie Macintosh and Frank Lloyd Wright can be glimpsed in the structured and functional silhouettes of the range's wardrobe basics: jackets and trousers. The sensuality of the Bohemian and the pre-modernist era splash the brand's handmade bags and accessories with nature-inspired flower, animal and vegetable patterns. There is also room for the applied arts, such as the interior design of the 60s, whose classic repetition of cheerful and colorful motifs is echoed in updated retro dress and shirt prints.

Gravity and lightness, form and substance, harmony and tension line up as the cornerstones of the Uterqüe woman's spring-summer 2017 wardrobe.
End
Source:TRACCS jordan
Email:***@traccs.net
Posted By:***@traccs.net Email Verified
Phone:5660542
Tags:Uterque
Industry:Business
Location:Amman - Amman - Jordan
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
? PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share