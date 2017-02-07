Uterqüe unveils its new collection Reflections of Expression

Art with capital letters provides the inspiration for the new Spring-Summer clothing and accessories collection

Uterque SS17

-- Uterqüe taps into this idea by introducing elements drawn from the history of art which capture ideas and concepts with which to identify oneself into the clothes and accessories populating its new Spring-Summer collection. Various artistic manifestations serve as the starting point for creating theuniverse.The geometric shapes with an organic touch of the work of architects Charles Rennie Macintosh and Frank Lloyd Wright can be glimpsed in the structured and functional silhouettes of the range's wardrobe basics: jackets and trousers. The sensuality of the Bohemian and the pre-modernist era splash the brand's handmade bags and accessories with nature-inspired flower, animal and vegetable patterns. There is also room for the applied arts, such as the interior design of the 60s, whose classic repetition of cheerful and colorful motifs is echoed in updated retro dress and shirt prints.Gravity and lightness, form and substance, harmony and tension line up as the cornerstones of the Uterqüe woman's spring-summer 2017 wardrobe.