eScan Receives Prestigious ISO Certification Award by Euro Veritas
MicroWorld Software Services Pvt Ltd, in its journey towards achieving global standards has received the coveted ISO Certifications for compliance under the standards of ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 27001, by Euro Veritas. These ISO standards represent Integrated Quality Control, Uniform Environmental Standards and Information Security Controls and best practicing organizations need to adhere to receive the certification. These certifications demand stringent audit and conformity as per third party independent audit.
The ISO standard certification validates the stringent process and commitment of eScan towards achieving globally competitive standards for product quality and security compliance while maintaining uniform environmental standards at work place safety. While ISO 9001:2015 stands for the integrated quality control processes, the 14001:2015 for work space compliance on environmental standards to protect and safeguard towards emissions of harmful substances and hazardous materials and to reduce pollution and destruction of the environment. The important ISO 27001:2013 information security management systems (ISMS) certification is the most widely recognized and prestigious standard for information security management.
Mr. Govind Rammurthy – CEO and Managing Director said that, "This ISO certification establishes our vision towards achieving global standards in product development quality and environmental safety commitments, while the achievement of ISO 27001 certification validates in our commitment towards securing and protecting the client data and that of their user. It demonstrates our adherence to the standards of best practices and processes for information security management. We are very happy and proud to have achieved these certifications validating our long standing quality processes. These certifications now put us among the select few Indian IT product companies globally".
Ms. Shweta Thakare: Sr. AVP – Europe, APAC and SAARC said that, "It is a proud moment for all of us at eScan, we have strived hard to achieve these ISO certifications and to live up to the rigorous third party audits to be awarded the coveted ISO 9001, 14001 and 27001 certificates. It also strongly reflects our commitment to adhere to standards of best practices across various functions and commitment to our valued customers. We also believe this gives our esteemed users, partners and vendors now the confidence to associate with us for long term growth."
To know more visit, https://escanav.com/
