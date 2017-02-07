News By Tag
G-Cube Enters Into A Partnership With A US-based E-learning Company
G-Cube's LMS WiZDOM is a world-class product with over a million users and more than 100 implementations worldwide. It has a host of unique features including Responsive Design, User-friendly Navigation, Touch-friendly Screen, and Native Apps for Mobiles. The WiZDOM LMS helps learners easily access the learning content and learn as per their preferences. The alliance with Custom Learning Technologies ensures that the LMS is considered for its technologically enhanced features and flexible implementation options — as per the needs of the US-based Clients.
Manish Gupta, the CEO of G-Cube, celebrates the alliance, 'Contrary to the belief that was prevalent a few years ago, modern organizations are viewing e-learning as a necessity. This has created an increased need for stable and flexible technology-enabled learning platforms across the world. Our partnership with Custom Learning Technologies takes us a step closer to understand the US learning industry and cater to the needs of prospective clients based in the country. Together, we hope to have a successful working relationship and make headway in creating innovative learning solutions.'
Custom Learning Technologies, LLC is a New York based company founded in 2014 with a goal to provide the businesses with a customized learning solution that allows the students to become effective and efficient at their daily tasks. With over 12 years of Training and Education experience, they know the importance of quality training that retains the attention of its users through the use of the most current learning technologies. Custom Learning Technologies offer customized eLearning development solutions, materials development, course content writing, manual development and instructor-led training, and consultation services.
