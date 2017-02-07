News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Gas & Electric fires available at bargain prices from Superior Fires
Superior Fires offer wall-mounted, inset and freestanding options meaning that these fires will fit into any home, even without the need for a flue or chimney! They offer both gas and electric fires options which are all 100% efficient, meaning that this will make a greener change to your home, and will likely save you money in the long run.
The modern styles and flame-only option make them a versatile addition to any room. Take a look at their fire calculator to decide on what kind of fire would be best for the room specifications of your home, then you can book a home survey and quote appointment to ensure that you are making the right choice.
Take advantage of the current savings on offer at Superior Fires in their winter sale, such as the Merrion Flueless Gas Fire (https://www.superiorfires.co.uk/
For all your gas and electric fire needs, spares and accessories head to Superior Fires and make the most of their expertise and free delivery options.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse