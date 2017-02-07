 
News By Tag
* Home Heating
* Electric Fires
* Gas Fires
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Home
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Christchurch
  Dorset
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987

Gas & Electric fires available at bargain prices from Superior Fires

 
 
Merrion Flueless Gas Fire
Merrion Flueless Gas Fire
CHRISTCHURCH, England - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Superior Fires, a UK-based gas and electric fires supplier, offer a wide range of the latest styles, technologies and features available for any budget. Their winter sale has just been extended, so head to the website to make the most of the big savings.

Superior Fires offer wall-mounted, inset and freestanding options meaning that these fires will fit into any home, even without the need for a flue or chimney! They offer both gas and electric fires options which are all 100% efficient, meaning that this will make a greener change to your home, and will likely save you money in the long run.

The modern styles and flame-only option make them a versatile addition to any room. Take a look at their fire calculator to decide on what kind of fire would be best for the room specifications of your home, then you can book a home survey and quote appointment to ensure that you are making the right choice.

Take advantage of the current savings on offer at Superior Fires in their winter sale, such as the Merrion Flueless Gas Fire (https://www.superiorfires.co.uk/gas-fires/flueless-gas-fi...), which has savings of more than 50% currently, down from £445 to just £216! With features such as a variable heat outlet, 100% efficiency and no need for a flue, the Merrion is a popular choice for the home.

For all your gas and electric fire needs, spares and accessories head to Superior Fires and make the most of their expertise and free delivery options.
End
Source:
Email:***@superiorfires.co.uk
Tags:Home Heating, Electric Fires, Gas Fires
Industry:Home
Location:Christchurch - Dorset - England
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Superior Fires News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share