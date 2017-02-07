 
Industry News





FlyHealth Proud to Announce Black Hair Transplantation

FlyHealth as a trusted guide to medical tourism in Turkey announced their latest service. They are proud to announce the service of black hair transplantation in their specialised hair transplantation clinic.
 
 
AMSTERDAM, Netherlands - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Hair Transplantation "A little bit of History"

Hair transplantation has been a treatment since the 19th century. In 1897 the first type of hair transplantation was done in Istanbul, Turkey. A piece of unaffected area was taken, with tissue and original blood supply, and then placed on the affected/bald area.  It was the first type of transplantation that could be done and it showed its effects very well; however, the technique needed improvement.

The modern techniques started developing in the 30s in Japan. The technique that the Japanese used was not to treat baldness but to solve the damaged areas in eyelashes and eyebrows. With this technique the surgeon would take a small transplant and also follicular transplant, to thus restore the damaged brows and/or lashes.

Though the Japanese started with the follicular transplant, it was in the 50s that an American dermatologists started experimenting with donor transplant to solve the baldness issue of his patients.

Since the 1950s the techniques started to get more form, evolution and success. Dermatologists and surgeons keep searching for the best solution in hair transplantation.

Black Hair Transplantation

Hair loss problems don't only occur with Caucasian and Asian, also African and Mid American (Cuban, Brazilian, etc) people are the victim of hair loss and its related problems; however, it is not easy to provide them a hair transplantation.

African hair types which is findable in Africa, parts of Australia, parts of Asia and areas where descendants of Africa live, have a different structure than that of Caucasian and most Asian patients. Where Caucasian and Asian hair is mostly round or oval, African hair is completely flat when held under the microscope. The more you go down on the hair strand there is a visible curl or twist.

African hair (black hair) is very vulnerable and breaks easily as there are less cuticle layers. One other difference with black hair is the follicle. The follicle tends to have that same twist/curl as the rest of the hair. This means that the follicle takes more space in the skin then that of other types of hair. Because of this type of follicle a hair transplantation has been very difficult to impossible for patients with black hair.

FlyHealth and its Black Hair Transplantation Istanbul

FlyHealth is proud to announce that they are able to successfully provide a hair-transplantation for their patients who have black hair.

After a thorough research, the surgeons from FlyHealth came up with a solution for black hair transplantation. As the follicle is the main issue for the hair transplantation of black hair. The surgeons had to find a treatment which is suitable for the twisted follicle.

The technique used for black hair transplantation is that of Follicular Unit Extraction, or the abbreviation of it FUE. It is a precise and very complex technique. The donor area hair gets pulled out with a small, circular instrument, to prevent the follicle of breaking or damaging the hair and follicle in any other way. Each follicle gets extracted from the donor area. When the donor area is treated, tiny holes are drilled in the bald area and the individual follicle units gets transplanted to the bald are.

With the FUE technique there will also be no scar development, the recovery time is quick and it has a natural and satisfying result.

The surgeons of FlyHealth have booked success with this technique and created natural looking black hair which left the patients with full satisfaction.

Hair-transplantations for black hair patients is no longer a wish but a reality.

About FlyHealth

FlyHealth is one of the leading medical tourist agencies in Turkey, providing affordable medical tourism solutions to modern-day international patients. The higher cost of health care in many western countries has become a burden for patients.

Registered with the Companies House in the Netherlands (Registration No:62557750), FlyHealth is a leading medical travel company offering top quality service for international patients travelling to Turkey.

Please visit http://www.flyhealth.co.uk or http://www.flyhealth.nl for more information about FlyHealth.

Contact
FlyHealth
***@flyhealth.nl
