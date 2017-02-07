News By Tag
InfiNet Wireless to Showcase New Carrier-Grade Point-to-Point Wireless Solution at MWC 2017
The InfiLINK XG 1000 is designed specifically to meet the backhauling needs of service providers of all types, as well enterprises from all industry sectors, whether deployed for applications such as 4G/LTE backhauls, digital oilfields connectivity or homeland security. It can provide throughputs of up to 1 Gigabit per second over the air in 5 GHz license-free frequency bands, effectively doubling the capacity of InfiNet's current high performance product, the InfiLINK XG.
In addition to the InfiLINK XG 1000, InfiNet will also be showcasing its latest wireless solutions at this prestigious event in Barcelona. These include the significantly revamped InfiMAN 2x2 product family, which is complemented by a brand-new base station unit equipped with smart beam antenna technology and a new range of high-performance subscriber terminals fitted with 300 mW (25 dBm) radio transmit modules.
InfiNet's innovative product portfolio and flexible business approach have earned the company a reputation second-to-none and contributed to InfiNet becoming the de facto choice for many service providers from all sectors of the industry.
"Mobile World Congress is the most anticipated event of the year for the service provider industry, and so it is the perfect platform for us to showcase our latest technologies and reinforce our position as an industry leader within the global wireless market," added Mokrani. "InfiNet is committed to staying at the forefront of the global wireless industry, continuing its close partnership with various suppliers and partners from all corners of the world, and bringing to its end customers the very latest wireless technologies to not only satisfy their growing demand for high-bandwidth connectivity but to also add significant value to their own business models."
