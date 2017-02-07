News By Tag
2nd Annual Smart Tech BFSI 2017 Summit, 12th & 13th May 2017, Zuri White Sands, Goa, India
This symposium is an exclusive platform for all the BFSI professionals to bank upon to discuss and share the latest innovations in Information Technology in the field of Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions.
This conference proves to be a perfect platform for solution providers to introduce their solutions including software, hardware, services and consultancy. Smart Tech BFSI is one of the most important conferences in India on Information Security and Cyber Security technologies, new age banking solutions for financial sector. An intensive participation is expected to Smart Tech BFSI 2017 Summit from PAN India and other parts of the world.
Key Topics:
1) How technology will transform Banking : Block chain, Digital Challengers and IOT.
2) Cloud to improve customer interaction in order to compete with the challenger banks and Fintechs.
3) Pressure from Tech Giants : Developing behemoths to build on their consumer relationships and make further inroads into payments.
4) The importance of addressing cyber security risks in the financial sector.
Events Highlights:
• Chance to meet over 200 "C" Level Decision makers
• Over 100 buyers
• Opportunity to generate Key Leads for future sales of your organization
• Extensive Marketing and Branding through various media strategies
• One to One meetings and over 7 hours of Networking
• Faster ROI
• Sponsors can choose the delegates they would like to meet in this High Profile Gathering
For details contact samantha@exploreexhibitions.com / +91 7022871384
Banking Conferences, Cyber Security, Blockchain, BFSI Sector, Internet Of Things
Website: http://www.smarttechbfsi.com
Media Contact
Samantha
Explore Exhibitions
+91 7022871384
***@exploreexhibitions.com
