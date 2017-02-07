 
Industry News





February 2017
2nd Annual Smart Tech BFSI 2017 Summit, 12th & 13th May 2017, Zuri White Sands, Goa, India

This symposium is an exclusive platform for all the BFSI professionals to bank upon to discuss and share the latest innovations in Information Technology in the field of Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions.
 
 
Smart Tech BFSI 2017
Smart Tech BFSI 2017
 
VERCA, India - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- With over 120 attendees taking part last year it has rapidly become the key meeting point for CIO's and IT Leads in financial institutions. This 2-day C-Parity event will address the key issues of banking transformation and innovation by bringing on board expert speakers from the industry to address and provide updated information and solutions to the challenges facing the industry.

This conference proves to be a perfect platform for solution providers to introduce their solutions including software, hardware, services and consultancy. Smart Tech BFSI is one of the most important conferences in India on Information Security and Cyber Security technologies, new age banking solutions for financial sector. An intensive participation is expected to Smart Tech BFSI 2017 Summit from PAN India and other parts of the world.

Key Topics:

1) How technology will transform Banking : Block chain, Digital Challengers and IOT.

2) Cloud to improve customer interaction in order to compete with the challenger banks and Fintechs.

3) Pressure from Tech Giants : Developing behemoths to build on their consumer relationships and make further inroads into payments.

4) The importance of addressing cyber security risks in the financial sector.

Events Highlights:

• Chance to meet over 200 "C" Level Decision makers
• Over 100 buyers
• Opportunity to generate Key Leads for future sales of your organization
• Extensive Marketing and Branding through various media strategies
• One to One meetings and over 7 hours of Networking
• Faster ROI
• Sponsors can choose the delegates they would like to meet in this High Profile Gathering

For details contact samantha@exploreexhibitions.com / +91 7022871384

Banking Conferences, Cyber Security, Blockchain, BFSI Sector, Internet Of Things

Website: http://www.smarttechbfsi.com

Media Contact
Samantha
Explore Exhibitions
+91 7022871384
***@exploreexhibitions.com
End
Source:Explore Exhibitions and Conference LLP
Email:***@exploreexhibitions.com
Posted By:***@exploreexhibitions.com Email Verified
