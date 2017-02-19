 
Fashion Forecasting Service For University And Colleges

India's Leading fashion forecasting company brings fashion forecasting services for the colleges and universities students and faculty members.
 
 
NEW DELHI, India - Feb. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- India's leading fashion forecasting company f-trend.com launches special program for the universities/colleges the unique trend forecasting service for students and faculty members.

F-trend is known for its unique approach towards trend forecasting which enables the user to understand the market trend based on the targetted market.

According to f-trend, the service will allow faculty members and students to access the website's full commercial platform from anywhere directly either through PC/MAC or mobile.

The service includes the full access of site's 14 clothing category, catwalk, street trend and market analysis. Here are the few thing that f-trend will provide

• Trend and color forecasts 18 to 24+ month's ahead
• 1500 catwalk shows and 200+ catwalk trend analysis reports/season
• More than 1 million searchable images along with thousands of prints and graphic.
Retail Insight
The up-to-the-minute news appears here alongside deep dives into strategies for retail, merchandising, marketing and sourcing.

• 1-EVERY major trade show and thought leader event covered
• 2-Seasonal ad campaign analysis with over 300 pages of searchable ads
• 3-Executive strategy briefings and best practice reports

BENEFITS
LONDON, PARIS, MILAN, NEW-YORK, NEW-DELHI AND MANY OTHER PLACES, OUR REPORTS ARE SPECIALLY DESIGNED TO HELP YOU TRACK THE TRENDS GLOBALLY FROM THE MAIN CITIES OF THE GLOBE. LEARN ABOUT

• BRAND & MARKET RESEARCH TO UNDERSTAND THE POSSIBILITIES AND PROBLEMS
• COMPETITORS ANALYSIS AND FIND OUT HOW TO WIN
• LEARN HOW TO MAXIMIZE THE GROWTH
• PRICING STRATEGY ANALYSIS
• THE STUDENT AND F-TREND TEAMS ONE-TO-ONE COMMUNICATION
• CAN ACCESS MANY USERS AT A TIME

About f-trend (http://f-trend.com)
F-trend is uniquely driving the 360-degree approach towards the trend forecasting with its holistic and open-source approach. F-trend helps you to find a unique and clear pathway from consumer attitude to lifestyle and consumer's expectation due to change in lifestyle. A web-based online and tailored advisory services empower inspiration, innovation, and brand differentiation. For over five years, global brands and retailers have trusted on f-trend's trend forecasting approach, creative insights and design direction to help them understand the consumer's demand.

