Fashion Forecasting Service For University And Colleges
India's Leading fashion forecasting company brings fashion forecasting services for the colleges and universities students and faculty members.
F-trend is known for its unique approach towards trend forecasting which enables the user to understand the market trend based on the targetted market.
According to f-trend, the service will allow faculty members and students to access the website's full commercial platform from anywhere directly either through PC/MAC or mobile.
The service includes the full access of site's 14 clothing category, catwalk, street trend and market analysis. Here are the few thing that f-trend will provide
• Trend and color forecasts 18 to 24+ month's ahead
• 1500 catwalk shows and 200+ catwalk trend analysis reports/season
• More than 1 million searchable images along with thousands of prints and graphic.
Retail Insight
The up-to-the-minute news appears here alongside deep dives into strategies for retail, merchandising, marketing and sourcing.
• 1-EVERY major trade show and thought leader event covered
• 2-Seasonal ad campaign analysis with over 300 pages of searchable ads
• 3-Executive strategy briefings and best practice reports
BENEFITS
LONDON, PARIS, MILAN, NEW-YORK, NEW-DELHI AND MANY OTHER PLACES, OUR REPORTS ARE SPECIALLY DESIGNED TO HELP YOU TRACK THE TRENDS GLOBALLY FROM THE MAIN CITIES OF THE GLOBE. LEARN ABOUT
• BRAND & MARKET RESEARCH TO UNDERSTAND THE POSSIBILITIES AND PROBLEMS
• COMPETITORS ANALYSIS AND FIND OUT HOW TO WIN
• LEARN HOW TO MAXIMIZE THE GROWTH
• PRICING STRATEGY ANALYSIS
• THE STUDENT AND F-TREND TEAMS ONE-TO-ONE COMMUNICATION
• CAN ACCESS MANY USERS AT A TIME
About f-trend (http://f-trend.com)
F-trend is uniquely driving the 360-degree approach towards the trend forecasting with its holistic and open-source approach. F-trend helps you to find a unique and clear pathway from consumer attitude to lifestyle and consumer's expectation due to change in lifestyle. A web-based online and tailored advisory services empower inspiration, innovation, and brand differentiation. For over five years, global brands and retailers have trusted on f-trend's trend forecasting approach, creative insights and design direction to help them understand the consumer's demand.
Contact
Abhinav
***@f-trend.com
