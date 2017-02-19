Fashion Forecasting Service For University And Colleges

India's Leading fashion forecasting company brings fashion forecasting services for the colleges and universities students and faculty members.

-- India's leading fashion forecasting companylaunches special program for the universities/colleges the unique trend forecasting service for students and faculty members.F-trend is known for its unique approach towards trend forecasting which enables the user to understand the market trend based on the targetted market.According to f-trend, the service will allow faculty members and students to access the website's full commercial platform from anywhere directly either through PC/MAC or mobile.The service includes the full access of site's 14 clothing category, catwalk, street trend and market analysis. Here are the few thing thatwill provide• Trend and color forecasts 18 to 24+ month's ahead• 1500 catwalk shows and 200+ catwalk trend analysis reports/season• More than 1 million searchable images along with thousands of prints and graphic.Retail InsightThe up-to-the-minute news appears here alongside deep dives into strategies for retail, merchandising, marketing and sourcing.• 1-EVERY major trade show and thought leader event covered• 2-Seasonal ad campaign analysis with over 300 pages of searchable ads• 3-Executive strategy briefings and best practice reportsLONDON, PARIS, MILAN, NEW-YORK, NEW-DELHI AND MANY OTHER PLACES, OUR REPORTS ARE SPECIALLY DESIGNED TO HELP YOU TRACK THE TRENDS GLOBALLY FROM THE MAIN CITIES OF THE GLOBE. LEARN ABOUT• BRAND & MARKET RESEARCH TO UNDERSTAND THE POSSIBILITIES AND PROBLEMS• COMPETITORS ANALYSIS AND FIND OUT HOW TO WIN• LEARN HOW TO MAXIMIZE THE GROWTH• PRICING STRATEGY ANALYSIS• THE STUDENT AND F-TREND TEAMS ONE-TO-ONE COMMUNICATION• CAN ACCESS MANY USERS AT A TIMEF-trend is uniquely driving the 360-degree approach towards the trend forecasting with its holistic and open-source approach. F-trend helps you to find a unique and clear pathway from consumer attitude to lifestyle and consumer's expectation due to change in lifestyle. A web-based online and tailored advisory services empower inspiration, innovation, and brand differentiation. For over five years, global brands and retailers have trusted on f-trend's trend forecasting approach, creative insights and design direction to help them understand the consumer's demand.