Former First Sea Lord to provide key note address at Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology
SMi's Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology will take place in London on the 24th - 25th May 2017.
The conference will feature 16 presentations, 2 interactive panel debates, 5+ hours of networking time and an interactive pre-conference workshop. The two day event will cover a variety of topics from; force protection missions, mine warfare, the role of NATO to protecting the blue economy and more.
Admiral Sir George Zambellas, Former First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff from the Royal Navy is lending his support for the conference and had this to say:
"The Royal Navy's Unmanned Warrior begun the journey of integrating innovation, automated technology and warfare, by drawing on military, industrial and technical leaders to respond to the challenge. Though the environment was largely maritime, it was not solely so, because unmanned systems are not domain bounded, nor is their connectivity, or C2. The Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology Conference intends to explore all these issues through presentations. The focus will be on technological development, brand new concepts and strong leadership in the major warfare fields of Anti-Submarine and Anti-Surface Warfare, Mine Counter Measures and ISR."
Admiral Sir George Zambellas will be providing a key note presentation on day one of the conference on 'The importance of Unmanned Maritime Systems for Future Naval Operations'. Sir George will discuss: key trends in unmanned technology. the impact of UMS on naval tactics and how manned-unmanned teaming can enhance the navy's ability to complete missions effectively.
Also featuring in the 2017 line up: Royal Navy, US Navy, German Navy, Polish Navy, NOAA: National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration, NATO MARCOM, ONR Global, NATO STO-CMRE, DSTL, FFI and many more...
For those wanting to attend, there is currently an early bird offer available; book by 28th of February to save £200 off the conference price. Register at www.umsconference.com/
Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology 2017 Gold Sponsor – Liquid Robotics
For sponsorship packages: Contact Justin Predescu +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or e-mail jpredescu@smi-
For delegate enquiries: Contact Thomas Cox on +44 (0)20 7827 6066 or email tcox@smi-online.co.uk
For media enquiries, contact Zoe Gale on +44 20 7827 6138 or zgale@smi-online.co.uk
Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology
24 -25 May 2017
London, UK
www.umsconference.com/
Contact e-mail: zgale@smi-online.co.uk
Contact tel: +44 (0) 207 827 6054
#UMSTechnology
Gold Sponsor – Liquid Robotics
