Former First Sea Lord to provide key note address at Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology

-- UMST 2017 will bring together both military and industry unmanned systems experts to discuss the future of unmanned platforms within naval warfare and the latest conclusions from Exercise Unmanned Warrior. The 2017 agenda aims to provide an opportune platform for unmanned maritime users to discuss the future roles of innovative maritime robotics systems.The conference will feature 16 presentations, 2 interactive panel debates, 5+ hours of networking time and an interactive pre-conference workshop. The two day event will cover a variety of topics from; force protection missions, mine warfare, the role of NATO to protecting the blue economy and more., Former First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff from theis lending his support for the conference and had this to say:"The Royal Navy's Unmanned Warrior begun the journey of integrating innovation, automated technology and warfare, by drawing on military, industrial and technical leaders to respond to the challenge. Though the environment was largely maritime, it was not solely so, because unmanned systems are not domain bounded, nor is their connectivity, or C2. The Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology Conference intends to explore all these issues through presentations. The focus will be on technological development, brand new concepts and strong leadership in the major warfare fields of Anti-Submarine and Anti-Surface Warfare, Mine Counter Measures and ISR."Admiral Sir George Zambellas will be providing a key note presentation on day one of the conference on 'The importance of Unmanned Maritime Systems for Future Naval Operations'. Sir George will discuss: key trends in unmanned technology. the impact of UMS on naval tactics and how manned-unmanned teaming can enhance the navy's ability to complete missions effectively.Also featuring in the 2017 line up:and many more...For those wanting to attend, there is currently an early bird offer available; book by 28th of February to save £200 off the conference price. Register at www.umsconference.com/prlogFor sponsorship packages: Contact Justin Predescu +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or e-mail jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk.For delegate enquiries: Contact Thomas Cox on +44 (0)20 7827 6066 or email tcox@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Zoe Gale on +44 20 7827 6138 or zgale@smi-online.co.ukUnmanned Maritime Systems Technology24 -25 May 2017London, UKwww.umsconference.com/prlogContact e-mail: zgale@smi-online.co.ukContact tel: +44 (0) 207 827 6054#UMSTechnologyGold Sponsor – Liquid Robotics---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi- online.co.uk