Birla Academy of Art & Culture Presenting Zendo This February – All Set to Enthrall Creative Minds

Zendo is the next great event to take in the campus of Birla Academy of Art & Culture this month. It is a lecture with illustrations.
 
 
KOLKATA, India - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Birla Academy has again ready with another grand presentation called Zendo, especially for people in the field of photography. This event is going to take place this month only.

Birla Academy is Presenting Zendo

Birla Academy of Art & Culture has always taken the first stand when it is about any cultural or creative displays. This institute has known for encouraging fresh and new talents for global appreciation. It has already achieved grand success with its annual exhibition last month. In February too, Birla Academy is organizing Zendo for the ones who love photography or specialized in this field.

It cordially invites one and all who have creative skills or are born with an artistic bend of mind. It is a chance to explore something new!

DETAILS OF THE EVENT

Zendo will be an illustrated lecture given on photographs of Thailand, Japan, Mongolia, South Korea, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar and Ladakh.

The Presenter: The lecture will be presented by Prabir Purkayastha.

Date: 12th February 2017, Sunday

Time: 6.00pm.

Venue: Auditorium of Birla Academy of Art & Culture

One can give a call at their contact numbers to know the details about this event. Certain information is also available at their website at www.birlaart.com. If comfortable with the social media sites, then visit their Facebook page.

About Birla Academy of Art & Culture

This famous art gallery is the creation of renowned industrialists Sri and Smt. B. K. Birla. This is the perfect platform for new as well as existing talents to showcase their innovative abilities. Birla Academy has received much appreciation and acclamation all over this city and country. All throughout the year, it remains busy organizing exhibitions, workshops, exceptional artistic events and musical shows. It always has the best collections and Birla Academy has enjoyed success with every event.

Want more information? Visit their website at http://www.birlaart.com/event/birla-academy-art-culture-p....

Contact Information:

Birla Academy of Art & Culture

Address:

108-109 Southern Avenue,

Kolkata,

West Bengal -700029.

Phone: 2466-6802, 2466-2843, 4008-9489
Website: www.birlaart.com

Contact
Birla Academy of Art & Culture
***@birlaart.com
