Pop Songstress Kanisha K follows her steady stream of hit singles with her latest power ballad "Bet on Me" Co-Written by Joe Vulpis

-- Keeping the momentum behind her impressive string of popular chart singles going, Kanisha K bursts into 2017 with a challenge to her thousands of loyal fans nationwide: "Bet on Me."The emotional power ballad, a co-write by the Holland, Michigan based pop singer and track producer Joe Vulpis (Lady Gaga, Richie Blackmore, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Lindsay Lohan), drops to radio and retail on Friday, February 17 via Daddy Rocks Entertainment."The song is about feeling like the underdog and asking the question, 'If I were at my lowest point,' would you still bet on me and take a chance on me?'" says the Holland, Michigan based pop singer. "I wrote it in kind of a love song mode but am in a very different place in my life now, so I can embrace its much deeper meaning. When we're not at our best, are the people we love and count on going to be there for us through the hard times? Who's going to stick around and who is not? I'm really proud of 'Bet On Me.' It's a powerful and inspiring song and I love belting it out!""Bet On Me" continues the dynamic creative relationship between Kanisha and Vulpis that began in 2015 with the singles "Oh Damn Yeah" (which was released to both Top 40 and CHR radio) her cover of I'll Be Home For Christmas" peaked at #26 on Billboard and #15 on the Mediabase Holiday Chart. "Oh Damn Yeah" was mastered by Tom Coyne, who has worked on projects by Adele, Beyonce, Sam Smith, Taylor Swift, Pink and Ariana Grande."Oh Damn Yeah" became a popular song in Brazil in the summer of 2016 when numerous restaurants, stores and hotels in Rio de Janeiro played it during the Summer Olympics. As well as her Christmas song being placed in Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Coach stores.Kanisha enjoyed a banner year in 2014, when her single "Bring Me Home spent over 41 weeks on numerous high profile charts, including the FMQB AC chart (where it peaked at #3,) Mediabase AC Chart (where it debuted at #29) and the Billboard AC Indicator chart, where the song peaked at #22.The song has now become a perennial hit. In 2015, the dance version of "Bring Me Home" (remixed by Razor & Guido) hit the Billboard Dance/Club Play Songs chart and reached *47 after only four weeks. Kanisha found herself in all-star company on the most prestigious dance chart in the world, joining the likes of Beyonce, Gwen Stefani and Taylor Swift.Also in 2014, Kanisha won Best Pop Song at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) for her track "Stupid Boyfriend"; previously she had earned a nomination in the same category for "My Another Day."Over the past few years, Kanisha has earned national endorsements from Sennheiser, Forever 21 and Abercrombie & Fitch. Her seasonal tribute song, "(I Found Love,) Just In Time For Christmas" has been used to the holiday cheer in both Victoria's Secret and Kohls stores throughout the nation.Kanisha is currently working on material for herself and other artists in Nashville with veteran songwriters Britton Cameron, Nathan Meckel and Jane Bach.www.kanishakmusic.com