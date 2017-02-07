SocksLane Extends Introductory Sale Promotion for Cotton Compression Socks

Newly appointed SocsLane CMO opens money promotional campaign on cotton compression socks one more time

-- SocksLane is once more releasing a limited quantity of products at a 68% discount on RRP for clients who were not able to get the incredible offer the first time. The deal will only be available for a few days on Amazon.com and it applies to the newly released Anti-allergic Combed Cotton Compression Socks. These are now available at $12.55 for a short time (recommended retail price: $38.99)"We received a large number of emails from people who saw the offer the first time but were not lucky enough to grab it as the stock allocated ran out extremely quickly." Declared, SocksLane's Chief Marketing Officier, Amanda Dixon. "That's why we decided to propose the 68% off deal again, and this time, with a larger designated stock, we should be able to satisfy demand." She added.These Support Socks are specifically made for women who prefer wearing natural fibers on their skin and are developed and produced by SockLane with the final user in mind.People have employed compression therapy to soothe achy legs as far back as the stone age, but it is only in recent times, with the arrival of synthetic materials that it has become possible to move from bandages to elastic fabrics.People sitting or standing for long hours every day such as medical staff, police officers, individuals affected by lower leg conditions, travelers on extended flights and pregnant women alike; benefit from using regularly compression socks to boost peripheric blood circulation.The main problem is that synthetic fibers, such as Nylon, can irritate the skin when in contact for prolonged periods and this often leads to hypersensitivity.Each year many thousands of Americans experience various degrees of rashes due to synthetic garments that sometimes lead to allergic reactions that can become chronic.The new women's Compression Socks by SocksLane resolve the issue offering all the features of a high-quality traditional support garment with the benefit of being made with 65% natural combed cotton and high-end hypoallergenic stretch materials.This exclusive blend minimizes the probability of discomfort by over 90% compared to a conventional nylon sock, providing the wearer complete peace of mind concerning the risk of skin reactions enabling people to safely use their compression socks for longer improving their effectiveness.The outcome is a solid and comfortable everyday use compression sock that will make your legs feel and look good all day for a fair price.A spokesperson for SocksLane declared proudly in a recent interview that the company mission is to raise the quality of life of people with leg conditions whichever their path of life.The newly released support sock is proposed in 2 different sizes and soon in several more stylish designs and colors. They are naturally anti-allergic, breathable, strong and easy to put on for the greatest comfort and durability.