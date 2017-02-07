 
News By Tag
* Future Tips
* Stock Market
* Trading
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Investment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Indore
  Madhya Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987

Future Tips | Stock Market Technical Analysis | TradeIndia Research

Equity benchmarks started off the week on a positive note, tracking positive Asian cues and after consolidation in previous week.
 
 
Future Tips TradeIndia Research
Future Tips TradeIndia Research
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Future Tips
Stock Market
Trading

Industry:
Investment

Location:
Indore - Madhya Pradesh - India

INDORE, India - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Shares of Suzlon Energy touched 52-week high of Rs 19.10, rises 11 percent intraday as it has posted strong numbers in the quarter ended December 2016.

The company has registered 15.4 percent jump in its Q3FY17 consolidated net profit at Rs 274.3 crore against Rs 237.6 crore, reported in Q2FY17.

Total income of the company rose 20.3 percent at Rs 3311.4 crore versus Rs 2,752.1 crore. The company's operating profit (EBITDA) was up 15.8 percent at Rs 716.3 crore and operating margin was at 21.6 percent.

The company is looking to offload stake in 130 MW project which is likely to fetch Rs 110 crore.

The market erased all its early gains amid consolidation, dragged by HDFC Group, PSU banks, infra and auto stocks. However, technology and FMCG stocks continued to support.

Equity benchmarks started off the week on a positive note, tracking positive Asian cues and after consolidation in previous week.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 115.88 points at 28450.13 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 24.35 points at 8817.90.

Hindalco Industries gained 1.8 percent ahead of quarterly earnings. Bharti Infratel, GAIL, Tata Power, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Infosys and ICICI Bank were early gainers.

Idea Cellular tanked 4.84 percent, Bank of Baroda was down 4.15 percent and Coal India fell 2.68 percent after third quarter earnings. Bharti Airtel and BHEL were other losers.


Future Tips (https://www.tradeindiaresearch.com/stock-future-premium.php) BUY CANARA BANK 300 PUT

ABOVE 6.00

Target1- 6.50

Target2- 7.35

StopLoss- 5.10.


The Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 66.90 per dollar today against Friday's closing value of 66.88.

SBI | Bank of Baroda | Coal India | Punjab National Bank | Idea Cellular | Hindalco Industries | Ballapur Industries | Suzlon Energy | InterGlobe Aviation | Max Ventures | Reliance Capital | Tata Communications | Siemens and Sun TV Network are stocks, which are in the news today.

Website https://www.tradeindiaresearch.com

Toll Free Contact Number 18003157801

Contact
TradeIndia Research
18003157801
tradeindiaresearch07@gmail.com
End
Source:TradeIndia Research
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Future Tips, Stock Market, Trading
Industry:Investment
Location:Indore - Madhya Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Share Market Tips, Equity Market Tips PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share