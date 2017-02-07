Future Tips | Stock Market Technical Analysis | TradeIndia Research

Equity benchmarks started off the week on a positive note, tracking positive Asian cues and after consolidation in previous week.

-- Shares of Suzlon Energy touched 52-week high of Rs 19.10, rises 11 percent intraday as it has posted strong numbers in the quarter ended December 2016.The company has registered 15.4 percent jump in its Q3FY17 consolidated net profit at Rs 274.3 crore against Rs 237.6 crore, reported in Q2FY17.Total income of the company rose 20.3 percent at Rs 3311.4 crore versus Rs 2,752.1 crore. The company's operating profit (EBITDA) was up 15.8 percent at Rs 716.3 crore and operating margin was at 21.6 percent.The company is looking to offload stake in 130 MW project which is likely to fetch Rs 110 crore.The market erased all its early gains amid consolidation, dragged by HDFC Group, PSU banks, infra and auto stocks. However, technology and FMCG stocks continued to support.Equity benchmarks started off the week on a positive note, tracking positive Asian cues and after consolidation in previous week.The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 115.88 points at 28450.13 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 24.35 points at 8817.90.Hindalco Industries gained 1.8 percent ahead of quarterly earnings. Bharti Infratel, GAIL, Tata Power, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Infosys and ICICI Bank were early gainers.Idea Cellular tanked 4.84 percent, Bank of Baroda was down 4.15 percent and Coal India fell 2.68 percent after third quarter earnings. Bharti Airtel and BHEL were other losers.ABOVE 6.00Target1- 6.50Target2- 7.35StopLoss- 5.10.The Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 66.90 per dollar today against Friday's closing value of 66.88.SBI | Bank of Baroda | Coal India | Punjab National Bank | Idea Cellular | Hindalco Industries | Ballapur Industries | Suzlon Energy | InterGlobe Aviation | Max Ventures | Reliance Capital | Tata Communications | Siemens and Sun TV Network are stocks, which are in the news today.