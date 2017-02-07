News By Tag
Stock Price of Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Increases 2.56%
Based on the Stock Research salesforce.com, inc. Relative Strength Index signal is in over bought territory with a range of 76.04. Salesforce.com Inc () has climbed 2.56% in the past week and advanced 8.69% in the last 4 weeks. In the past week, the company has outperformed the S&P 500 by 2.44% and the outperformance has advanced to 7.72% for the last 4 weeks period.
Company has reported several Insider transactions to the SEC, on Feb 2, 2017, Marc Benioff (Chairman of the Board and CEO) sold 20,000 shares at 79.04 per share price.On Feb 2, 2017, Keith Block (Pres., Vice Chairman and COO) sold 10,000 shares at 78.85 per share price.On Feb 2, 2017, John Victor Roos (director) sold 144 shares at 78.19 per share price.
salesforce.com Last issued its quarterly earnings results on Nov 17, 2016. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the analyst consensus estimate by $ 0.03. Analyst had a consensus of $0.21. The company had revenue of $2144.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts expectations of $2117.98 million. The companys revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.
Several Stock Research Financial Advisors from Investment Banking firms have advised their client and investors on the stock.salesforce.com was Downgraded by Pivotal Research Group on Jan 12, 2017 to Hold, Lowers Price Target to $ 76 from a previous price target of $105 .salesforce.com was Initiated by Wells Fargo to Outperform on Jan 11, 2017. Company shares were Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets on Nov 18, 2016 to Outperform, Raises Price Target to $ 90 from a previous price target of $86 .Company shares were Reiterated by Mizuho on Nov 18, 2016 to Buy, Raises Price Target to $ 95 from a previous price target of $85 .Company shares were Reiterated by Wedbush on Nov 18, 2016 to Outperform, Raises Price Target to $ 98 from a previous price target of $96 .
Salesforce.com Inc () : On Friday heightened volatility was witnessed in Salesforce.com Inc () which led to swings in the share price. The stock opened for trading at $80.39 and hit $80.71 on the upside , eventually ending the session at $80.21, with a gain of 0.1% or 0.08 points. The heightened volatility saw the trading volume jump to 4,975,379 shares. The 52-week high of the share price is $84.48 and the company has a market cap of $55,882 million. The 52-week low of the share price is at $52.6 .
Salesforce.com is the market and technology leader in on-demand business services. The companys Salesforce suite of on-demand CRM applications allows customers to manage and share all of their sales, support, marketing and partner information on-demand. The Salesforce Platform, the worlds first on- demand platform, enables customers, developers and partners to build powerful new on-demand applications that extend beyond CRM to deliver the benefits of multi-tenancy and The Business Web across the enterprise. The Salesforce Platform allows applications to be easily shared, exchanged and installed with a few simple clicks via salesforce.coms AppExchange directory. Customers can also take advantage of Successforce, salesforce.coms world-class training, support, consulting and best practices offerings.
