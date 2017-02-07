News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
"Dey Watching Main Wav' – S Shata has hard-hitting beats
S Shata's music has been outstanding since long in soundcloud. His new reggae track – "Dey Watching Main Wav" is an incredible track with a feel good vibe to it.
The multi-instrumentalist track by S Shata is creating waves in the soundcloud arena. The tune of the song "Dey Watching Main Wav" is bouncy and groovy with some out-of-the-box mixes incorporated in the album. The track has a great vocal that is not too forceful neither too light-weight - it's completely balanced.
Reggae is somewhat like hip hop however with a combination of electronic music. It has progressive beats and music. The reggae musicians focus on the aesthetic and also the overall feel of the track. One such artist is S Shata who is making amazing music from a long time. He delivers some mind-blowing music in his Caribbean dialect and creates smart beats with his music endeavors. In soundcloud, he has a healthy fan following and his new track – "Dey Watching Main Wav" is making some loud sounds. This Reggae track doesn't have too much of over-production.
In S Shata's songs, one would easily notice pop leanings. It's a melding of reggae and different genres of music. "Dey Watching Main Wav" is already on its path to reach commercial fame. If you want to relish some mind-blowing popular music, head to soundcloud and connect with S Shata on social media.
If you want to listen this track so please visit this link:https://soundcloud.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse