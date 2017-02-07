 
News By Tag
* Sterling
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fashion
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dubai Media City
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987


Sterling Parfums opens new retail store in Deira City Center

 
 
Diera City Centre Sterling Store.
Diera City Centre Sterling Store.
DUBAI MEDIA CITY, UAE - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Sterling Parfums, the region's leading manufacturer and distributor of perfumes and cosmetics, has announced the opening of its new retail store in Deira City Center.

A part of the prestigious Fakhruddin Group of Companies, Sterling Parfums has numerous and diverse perfumes and cosmetics brands catering to a global audience.

The new store is Sterling Parfums' 4th retail store in the UAE and marks its strategic business growth aimed at boosting its retail footprint in the UAE and the region. The store, located in level 1 in the mall, showcases a range of fragrances and deodorants from its already globally successful brands Armaf, Estiara, Style and Flavia in the French category while Hamidi Oud & Perfumes in the Oriental category.

Commenting on the new store, Mr. Asad Zaidi, General Manager, Sales at Sterling Parfums, said: "The launch of our new retail store at Deira City Center comes amidst an exciting growth phase for Sterling Parfums in the region. This new store provides our customers in the UAE with innovative, dynamic and quality products at the most competitive prices, making it the one-stop destination for all fragrance needs. As an introductory offer, the company is also offering a wide array of exclusive offers at the store. The strategic location of Deira City Center offers unmatched advantages to our brand positioning in the UAE."

The company's growth mandate includes developing diverse brands of fragrances, beauty and personal care products that drives its business and corporate philosophy. The company works in partnership with its stakeholders to ensure that it continuously delivers value added products.
End
Source:Sterling Parfums
Email:***@landmark-pr.com Email Verified
Tags:Sterling
Industry:Fashion
Location:Dubai Media City - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Landmark PR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share