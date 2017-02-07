News By Tag
Thecus® Implements Windows Storage Server 2016
Introduction to Windows Storage Server 2016 to Thecus Enterprise NAS
"The latest evolution of the Windows operating system allows businesses to innovate faster, in a cloud-ready environment, with increased security and functionality. Window Storage Server 2016 proves why Microsoft continues to be a key player in the IT infrastructure ", says Florence Shih, General Manager of Thecus Technology.
Windows Storage Server 2016 will enable businesses to take advantage of IT innovation while reducing security risks and disruptions. With access to new layers of security, data center efficiency, and agility in application development backed by Microsoft Azure, one of the world's largest cloud data centers. No matter where an organization is heading, it will be able to get there with Windows Storage Server 2016.
To find out how Thecus' Network Attached Storage solutions can benefit your business, head to http://www.thecus.com
