News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Huxford Group plan to launch RMB capabilities as cross-border financing grows
Huxford Group's RMB Division will be headed by Mr. Robert Fung who has been recruited as Global Head of RMB Division. He will oversee the embedding of RMB across the firm's transaction offerings.
Robert Fung brings over twenty years of banking experience and was previously Head of Global Transaction Banking at OCBC in Beijing. Prior to this, he worked at Shanghai Pudong Development Bank as Head of Financial Institutions.
Huxford Group's Chief Financial Officer commented on the upcoming launch if the RMB Division saying "This division will support the ongoing development of our global RMB offering and ambition to be one of the leading firms for RMB to provide seamless capabilities for clients across our super regional network, as RMB increasingly emerges as a currency of choice in regional trade."
Huxford Group's Chief Investment Strategist also added "By continuously growing our Asian presence, we are building a leading RMB franchise that provides our clients access to unique local expertise and tools to capture opportunities and manage risk. Strengthening our RMB trading capabilities both onshore and offshore further consolidates our position as a top Asian currency market maker."
About Us - http://huxfordgroup.com/
As an independent investment advisory firm, Huxford Group can offer financial planning and diversified, risk-managed investment to a variety of investors. Designing investment solutions, while assessing risks aligned with our clients' investment styles is our goal. By providing these solutions, we can assist our clients to pursue their personal financial goals.
Each and every portfolio constructed at Huxford Group, it is tested under a variety of hypothetical markets and economic conditions. Despite having over $2.8 billion in client assets, we can continue to provide prominent solutions in order to preserve and grow client's wealth.
Being an independent firm means that we are not tied or limited to any one particular financial provider product or investment opportunity. For our clients, it means that we can gain the best investment values available, as well as institutional mutual fund shares, and of course, discount brokerage trading. We have positioned our investment advisory and retirement plan administration fees to strengthen our client's investment returns.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse