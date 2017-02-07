 
CustomSoft launched Dealership Management System for Canada based Client

PUNE, India - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- CustomSoft is providing high-quality, cost effective custom software development services to clients. CustomSoft recently launched Dealership Management System for Canada based Client.

        CustomSoft Dealership Management System will help you increase revenue from sales and service. You can boost gross profit by saving your time and reducing your advertising expenses. This is one solution for all of your dealership's departments.

        Customized Dealership Management System by CustomSoft helps to produces results that of increased sales, higher gross and improved customer satisfaction and better service. Now you can able to set appointments and initiate chat and text conversations with consumers.

Features Checklist

·         Registration and Enquiry

·         3D Image and Video

·         Accounting

·         Collections Management

·         Customer Database

·         Financing Management

·         Form Printing

·         Inventory Management

·         Online Inventory

·         Sales Management

·         Service Department

·         Payroll Management

·         Discount and Offers

·         Report Generation

·         Performance Management

·         Payment Gateway

·         Review and Feedback

About CustomSoft

         CustomSoft is providing high-quality, cost effective custom software development and many business related outsourcing services to industries and enterprises around world. CustomSoft is custom offshore software outsourcing company with expertise in outsourced product development & enterprise application development services.

To Contact CustomSoft:

http://www.custom-soft.com/contact_us.html

Visit: http://www.custom-soft.com

Email: mailto:info@custom-soft.com

To know more about CustomSoft:

http://www.custom-soft.com

