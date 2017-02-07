News By Tag
Telin-3 Data Centre Bags Prestigious BCA-IMDA Green Mark Platinum Award
Jointly conferred by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) and the Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA) of Singapore, the BCA-IMDA Green Mark Platinum Award is the highest green accolade for Data Centre developments in Singapore.
The green features employed by Telin-3 include:
• Low Envelop Thermal Transfer Value (ETTV) building design
• Energy efficient chilled water plant
• Use of efficient DRUPS to reduce chemical waste from UPS standby batteries
• Use of environmental friendly ASHRAE Class A1 Refrigerant
• At least 99% potable water savings with NEWater and efficient Cooling Tower design.
• Use of Energy Efficient LED Lightings & WELS "Excellent" water fitting
Mr Freddi Huang, Head of Engineering and Operations of Telin Singapore, said: "We are very pleased that Telin-3 has been recognised for its energy-efficient and environmentally-
Mr Ang Kian Seng, BCA's Group Director, Environmental Sustainability Group said: "Data centres are an integral part of our digital economy ecosystem. With increased connectivity and demand for high bandwidth data, the need for data centres is set to grow further. As data centres consume large amounts of energy, it is important to ensure that they are designed and built with sustainable green features and operated in the most energy efficient way. We therefore worked closely with IMDA and other stakeholders to develop the BCA-IMDA Green Mark Scheme for Data Centres. Through the Green Mark Scheme, we would like to encourage industry partners like Telin Singapore to go green and commit to lowering energy consumption through sustainable designs of data centres."
For more information, please visit— http://telin.sg/
