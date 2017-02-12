Country(s)
The Next Million Dollar Recipe
The secret weapon behind the hottest-selling, most innovative
food products in a fiercely competitive market
Gail Kurpgeweit is a Commercial Recipe Developer and Consultant to the foodservice industry, specializing in new product development. Her clients enjoy tremendous success from the sale of her creations, but one client's story is particularly impressive. A Bellevue, Washington-based baked goods manufacturer purchased a portfolio of custom all-natural, non-GMO, gluten-free recipes that have been selling extraordinarily well in retail stores across the U.S. including Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Walmart, Kroger Foods, Jewel-Osco and more. The demand has been so hot for this line of products, the cookies recently launched as a "Family Pack" in Costco stores across Washington, California and Texas, where they are selling out quickly.
Ms. Kurpgeweit, a Caterer based in Issaquah, Washington, also creates recipes and formulas for one of the fastest-growing segments of the foodservice industry: Meal prep and prepared-meal delivery companies. Whether the format is ingredients-
Home cooks can also enjoy Ms. Kurpgeweit's recipes through her blogs and in an upcoming cookbook entitled "Frozen & Fabulous" expected to publish in early 2018, which teaches advanced freezer meal preparation, including sous vide techniques. Some recipes are available now on her website at www.FrozenandFabulous.com, where customers can also link to Gail's exclusive freezer-to-oven meal prep containers currently available on Amazon.
For more information regarding this topic, contact Gail Kurpgeweit via her catering company, Taste of Amazing, by email at gail@tasteofamazing.com or via her website at www.gailkurpgeweit.com.
