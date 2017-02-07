News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
History of abolitionist activity in Waverly is Sunbury Press bestseller for January
Sunbury Press has released the bestsellers list for January. Jim Remsen's history "Embattled Freedom" took the top spot. "Seinsoth" by Steven K Wagner was runner up.
SUNBURY PRESS - Bestsellers for January, 2016 (by Revenue)
Rank Last Month Title Author Category
1 NEW Embattled Freedom Jim Remsen History
2 2 Seinsoth Steven k Wagner Sports Biography
3 -- Hatched Robert Barsky Literary Fiction
4 1 Strange Magic Catherine Jordan, et al Literary Fiction
5 12 Amelia Earhart: The Truth at Last, 2nd Ed. Mike Campbell History
6 11 Dead of Autumn Sherry Knowlton Thriller Fiction
7 -- Warriors, Wampum, and Wolves John L Moore History
8 44 The Sign of the Eagle Jess Steven Hughes Historical Fiction
9 18 Living in the Afterlife Michele Livingston Spirituality
10 38 Raising Monarchs Sue Fox McGovern Nature
11 -- The Final Charge Charles Godfrey Historical Fiction
12 -- Settlers, Soldiers, and Scalps John L Moore History
13 -- Mary Sachs Barbara Trainin-Blank Biography
14 -- Pioneers, Prisoners, and Peace Pipes John L Moore History
15 8 Pit Bulls Anthony Julian History
16 -- Hidden Dangers R J Stout Current Events
17 4 Keystone Corruption Continues Brad Bumsted History
18 33 Bows, Bullets, and Bears John L Moore History
19 24 Forts, Forests, and Flintlocks John L Moore History
20 16 Winter of the Metal People Dennis Herrick Historical Fiction
21 25 That Night at Surigao Ernie Marshall History
22 -- The Politics of Prevailing William Miller Education
23 -- The Bookseller's Secret Catherine Jordan Horror
24 37 Traders, Travelers, and Tomahawks John L Moore History
25 48 The Wolf of Britannia Part I Jess Steven Hughes Historical Fiction
26 41 Jesus the Phoenician Karim El Koussa History
27 -- The Descendants of Johann Peter Klinger … Max Klinger Geneaology
28 NEW Burner Thomas Malafarina Horror
29 NEW 13 Deadly Endings Thomas Malafarina Horror
30 49 Rivers, Raiders, and Renegades John L Moore History
31 -- Seeking Samiel Catherine Jordan Horror
32 -- The Wolf of Britannia Part II Jess Steven Hughes Historical Fiction
33 -- The Death Machine Charles Godfrey Historical Fiction
34 39 Hour 30 Brandon Musgrave Memoir
35 34 Cannons, Cattle, and Campfires John L Moore History
36 36 The Best of Keystone Tombstones Joe Farrell and Joe Farley History
37 -- Indian Villages and Place Names in PA George Donehoo History
38 28 Dead of Summer Sherry Knowlton Thriller Fiction
39 -- The Georgia Segregated School for the Deaf Ron Knorr & Clemmie Whatley History
40 27 Cast Iron Signs of Pennsylvania Towns and Other Landmarks N Clair Clawser History
41 26 Call Sign Dracula Joe Fair Vietnam Memoir
42 22 A Year if Change and Consequences Mark Singel Memoir
43 5 Solomon Screech Owl's Kangaroo Caper Beth Lancione & Kathy Haney Childrens
44 -- The Heatstroke Line Ed Rubin Climate Fiction
45 32 The Ripper's Haunts Michael Hawley History
46 -- The Complete Story of the Worldwide Invasion of the Orange Orbs Terry Ray Paranormal
47 -- The Hidden Legacy of World War II Carol Vento History
48 -- Keystone Tombstones Volume 2 Joe Farrell and Joe Farley History
49 -- The Devil Tree Keith Rommel Thriller Fiction
50 43 Digging Dusky Diamonds John Lindermuth History
Jim Remsen's history of abolitionist activity in Waverly, PA, entitled "Embattled Freedom," was #1 due to advance sales leading up to its release. Steven K Wagner's biography "Seinsoth" about the Dodger who almost was took #2 due to bookstore sales. Robert Barsky's novel "Hatched" returned to the rankings thanks to author appearances at topical venues. The Perry County Council of the Arts' writers workshop anthology "Strange Magic" was #4 due to strong sales up until the release party at the Landis House in Newport, PA. Mike Campbell's "Amelia Earhart: The Truth at Last" nabbed #5 thanks to strong ebook sales of the 2nd edition.
The company released three new titles in January:
SUNBURY PRESS – New Releases for January, 2016
Burner Thomas Malafarina Horror
13 Deadly Endings Thomas Malafarina Horror
Embattled Freedom Jim Remsen History
For more info: http://www.sunburypressstore.com/
Media Contact
Terry Kennedy
8553388359
publicity@sunburypress.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse