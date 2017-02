History of abolitionist activity in Waverly is Sunbury Press bestseller for January

Sunbury Press has released the bestsellers list for January. Jim Remsen's history "Embattled Freedom" took the top spot. "Seinsoth" by Steven K Wagner was runner up.

-- Sunbury Press has released the bestsellers list for January. Jim Remsen's historytook the top spot.by Steven K Wagner was runner up.1 NEW Embattled Freedom Jim Remsen History2 2 Seinsoth Steven k Wagner Sports Biography3 -- Hatched Robert Barsky Literary Fiction4 1 Strange Magic Catherine Jordan, et al Literary Fiction5 12 Amelia Earhart: The Truth at Last, 2nd Ed. Mike Campbell History6 11 Dead of Autumn Sherry Knowlton Thriller Fiction7 -- Warriors, Wampum, and Wolves John L Moore History8 44 The Sign of the Eagle Jess Steven Hughes Historical Fiction9 18 Living in the Afterlife Michele Livingston Spirituality10 38 Raising Monarchs Sue Fox McGovern Nature11 -- The Final Charge Charles Godfrey Historical Fiction12 -- Settlers, Soldiers, and Scalps John L Moore History13 -- Mary Sachs Barbara Trainin-Blank Biography14 -- Pioneers, Prisoners, and Peace Pipes John L Moore History15 8 Pit Bulls Anthony Julian History16 -- Hidden Dangers R J Stout Current Events17 4 Keystone Corruption Continues Brad Bumsted History18 33 Bows, Bullets, and Bears John L Moore History19 24 Forts, Forests, and Flintlocks John L Moore History20 16 Winter of the Metal People Dennis Herrick Historical Fiction21 25 That Night at Surigao Ernie Marshall History22 -- The Politics of Prevailing William Miller Education23 -- The Bookseller's Secret Catherine Jordan Horror24 37 Traders, Travelers, and Tomahawks John L Moore History25 48 The Wolf of Britannia Part I Jess Steven Hughes Historical Fiction26 41 Jesus the Phoenician Karim El Koussa History27 -- The Descendants of Johann Peter Klinger … Max Klinger Geneaology28 NEW Burner Thomas Malafarina Horror29 NEW 13 Deadly Endings Thomas Malafarina Horror30 49 Rivers, Raiders, and Renegades John L Moore History31 -- Seeking Samiel Catherine Jordan Horror32 -- The Wolf of Britannia Part II Jess Steven Hughes Historical Fiction33 -- The Death Machine Charles Godfrey Historical Fiction34 39 Hour 30 Brandon Musgrave Memoir35 34 Cannons, Cattle, and Campfires John L Moore History36 36 The Best of Keystone Tombstones Joe Farrell and Joe Farley History37 -- Indian Villages and Place Names in PA George Donehoo History38 28 Dead of Summer Sherry Knowlton Thriller Fiction39 -- The Georgia Segregated School for the Deaf Ron Knorr & Clemmie Whatley History40 27 Cast Iron Signs of Pennsylvania Towns and Other Landmarks N Clair Clawser History41 26 Call Sign Dracula Joe Fair Vietnam Memoir42 22 A Year if Change and Consequences Mark Singel Memoir43 5 Solomon Screech Owl's Kangaroo Caper Beth Lancione & Kathy Haney Childrens44 -- The Heatstroke Line Ed Rubin Climate Fiction45 32 The Ripper's Haunts Michael Hawley History46 -- The Complete Story of the Worldwide Invasion of the Orange Orbs Terry Ray Paranormal47 -- The Hidden Legacy of World War II Carol Vento History48 -- Keystone Tombstones Volume 2 Joe Farrell and Joe Farley History49 -- The Devil Tree Keith Rommel Thriller Fiction50 43 Digging Dusky Diamonds John Lindermuth HistoryJim Remsen's history of abolitionist activity in Waverly, PA, entitled "Embattled Freedom," was #1 due to advance sales leading up to its release. Steven K Wagner's biography "Seinsoth" about the Dodger who almost was took #2 due to bookstore sales. Robert Barsky's novel "Hatched" returned to the rankings thanks to author appearances at topical venues. The Perry County Council of the Arts' writers workshop anthology "Strange Magic" was #4 due to strong sales up until the release party at the Landis House in Newport, PA. Mike Campbell's "Amelia Earhart: The Truth at Last" nabbed #5 thanks to strong ebook sales of the 2nd edition.The company released three new titles in January:Burner Thomas Malafarina Horror13 Deadly Endings Thomas Malafarina HorrorEmbattled Freedom Jim Remsen HistoryFor more info: http://www.sunburypressstore.com/ BESTSELLERS_ c3.htm