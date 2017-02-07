 
Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987

History of abolitionist activity in Waverly is Sunbury Press bestseller for January

Sunbury Press has released the bestsellers list for January. Jim Remsen's history "Embattled Freedom" took the top spot. "Seinsoth" by Steven K Wagner was runner up.
 
 
Embattled Freedom
Embattled Freedom
 
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. - Feb. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Sunbury Press has released the bestsellers list for January. Jim Remsen's history Embattled Freedom took the top spot. Seinsoth by Steven K Wagner was runner up.

SUNBURY PRESS - Bestsellers for January, 2016 (by Revenue)
Rank  Last Month  Title  Author  Category
1  NEW  Embattled Freedom  Jim Remsen  History
2  2  Seinsoth  Steven k Wagner  Sports Biography
3  --  Hatched  Robert Barsky  Literary Fiction
4  1  Strange Magic  Catherine Jordan, et al  Literary Fiction
5  12  Amelia Earhart: The Truth at Last, 2nd Ed.  Mike Campbell  History
6  11  Dead of Autumn  Sherry Knowlton  Thriller Fiction
7  --  Warriors, Wampum, and Wolves  John L Moore  History
8  44  The Sign of the Eagle  Jess Steven Hughes  Historical Fiction
9  18  Living in the Afterlife  Michele Livingston  Spirituality
10  38  Raising Monarchs  Sue Fox McGovern  Nature
11  --  The Final Charge  Charles Godfrey  Historical Fiction
12  --  Settlers, Soldiers, and Scalps  John L Moore  History
13  --  Mary Sachs  Barbara Trainin-Blank  Biography
14  --  Pioneers, Prisoners, and Peace Pipes  John L Moore  History
15  8  Pit Bulls  Anthony Julian  History
16  --  Hidden Dangers  R J Stout  Current Events
17  4  Keystone Corruption Continues  Brad Bumsted  History
18  33  Bows, Bullets, and Bears  John L Moore  History
19  24  Forts, Forests, and Flintlocks  John L Moore  History
20  16  Winter of the Metal People  Dennis Herrick  Historical Fiction
21  25  That Night at Surigao  Ernie Marshall  History
22  --  The Politics of Prevailing  William Miller  Education
23  --  The Bookseller's Secret  Catherine Jordan  Horror
24  37  Traders, Travelers, and Tomahawks  John L Moore  History
25  48  The Wolf of Britannia Part I  Jess Steven Hughes  Historical Fiction
26  41  Jesus the Phoenician  Karim El Koussa  History
27  --  The Descendants of Johann Peter Klinger …  Max Klinger  Geneaology
28  NEW  Burner  Thomas Malafarina  Horror
29  NEW  13 Deadly Endings  Thomas Malafarina  Horror
30  49  Rivers, Raiders, and Renegades  John L Moore  History
31  --  Seeking Samiel  Catherine Jordan  Horror
32  --  The Wolf of Britannia Part II  Jess Steven Hughes  Historical Fiction
33  --  The Death Machine  Charles Godfrey  Historical Fiction
34  39  Hour 30  Brandon Musgrave  Memoir
35  34  Cannons, Cattle, and Campfires  John L Moore  History
36  36  The Best of Keystone Tombstones  Joe Farrell and Joe Farley  History
37  --  Indian Villages and Place Names in PA  George Donehoo  History
38  28  Dead of Summer  Sherry Knowlton  Thriller Fiction
39  --  The Georgia Segregated School for the Deaf  Ron Knorr & Clemmie Whatley  History
40  27  Cast Iron Signs of Pennsylvania Towns and Other Landmarks  N Clair Clawser  History
41  26  Call Sign Dracula  Joe Fair  Vietnam Memoir
42  22  A Year if Change and Consequences  Mark Singel  Memoir
43  5  Solomon Screech Owl's Kangaroo Caper  Beth Lancione & Kathy Haney  Childrens
44  --  The Heatstroke Line  Ed Rubin  Climate Fiction
45  32  The Ripper's Haunts  Michael Hawley  History
46  --  The Complete Story of the Worldwide Invasion of the Orange Orbs  Terry Ray  Paranormal
47  --  The Hidden Legacy of World War II  Carol Vento  History
48  --  Keystone Tombstones Volume 2  Joe Farrell and Joe Farley  History
49  --  The Devil Tree  Keith Rommel  Thriller Fiction
50  43  Digging Dusky Diamonds  John Lindermuth  History

Jim Remsen's history of abolitionist activity in Waverly, PA, entitled "Embattled Freedom," was #1 due to advance sales leading up to its release. Steven K Wagner's biography "Seinsoth" about the Dodger who almost was took #2 due to bookstore sales. Robert Barsky's novel "Hatched" returned to the rankings thanks to author appearances at topical venues. The Perry County Council of the Arts' writers workshop anthology "Strange Magic" was #4 due to strong sales up until the release party at the Landis House in Newport, PA. Mike Campbell's "Amelia Earhart: The Truth at Last" nabbed #5 thanks to strong ebook sales of the 2nd edition.

The company released three new titles in January:

SUNBURY PRESS – New Releases for January, 2016
Burner  Thomas Malafarina  Horror
13 Deadly Endings  Thomas Malafarina  Horror
Embattled Freedom  Jim Remsen  History

For more info: http://www.sunburypressstore.com/BESTSELLERS_c3.htm

Media Contact
Terry Kennedy
8553388359
publicity@sunburypress.com
End
Sunbury Press, Inc. PRs
