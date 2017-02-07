News By Tag
Industry News
Country(s)
Industry News
Henry I. Willett III, Partner, Christian & Barton LLP to Speak at TKG's Event
In a one-hour LIVE Webcast, a panel of thought leaders and practitioners assembled by The Knowledge Group will discuss how these changes impact parties engaged in or contemplating FINRA arbitration.
Key topics include:
· FINRA Codes of Arbitration – An Overview
· Scope and Limitations
· Securities
· Arbitration
· Dispute Resolution
· Confidentiality
· Expungement Guidance – An Update
· Enforcement Actions
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org
Contact
The Knowledge Group
***@theknowledgegroup.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse