Stress, anxiety and depression. Are we in a sad mood epidemic?

Test your neurochemistry and Mange your Mind naturally with Alchemy of the Mind
 
 
MELBOURNE, Australia - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- This is what we do now. Our lives are so busy, so full of activity and opportunity and yet there seems to be more people suffering from anxiety, depression or stress.  So we go to our GP and get something to help, even just for the short term. What we don't think about is the long-term plan or what to do about the cause. A good GP may help you with that, if you ask for it, but it isn't something that can be addressed in one visit.

So we keep going with our busy life, taking pain medication for headaches (often stress induced) or medication for anxiety or depression. How long do you think your body can maintain this treatment?

Now, more than ever, we need to take control of our health. We need to understand how our body and mind work together and what to do for optimum performance. But how do we do this? Where do we start?

There are people who have years of experience, a wealth of knowledge, to help us help ourselves. One such person is author of Alchemy of the Mind, Vanita Dahia, who has more than 30 years experience in pharmacy, naturopathy and herbal medicine.

'Stress and depression are the leading cause of disability worldwide but we have ways to fix them at our finger tips,' says Vanita. 'This is not just another book about the brain, it's a guide to how our brain works with our physical body and how we can treat it naturally for optimum health and wellbeing.'

It's time to take control of your health and not give all responsibility over to the medical profession or rely on self-diagnosis with Doctor Google. It's about looking after this most sophisticated and incredible machine we were given and find out the best fuel and maintenance there is available. This starts by looking to people with knowledge and expertise and deciding on our own course of action.

Vanita Dahia is an integrative medicine clinical consultant pharmacist, naturopath and nutritionist with more than 30 years' expertise in compounding pharmacy, functional pathology and natural medicine. She's a firm believer that modern pharmaceutical medicine can be combined with herbalism, nutritional and functional medicine, meditation and many other natural techniques to achieve the best health outcome.

Vanita is available for interview by contacting vanita@vanitadahia.com.

Alchemy of the Mind will launch on 15 March 2017 at Elyros, 871 Burke Rd, Camberwell, Melbourne, 3124, Australia.

Contact
Vanita Dahia
***@vanitadahia.com
