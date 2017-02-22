Country(s)
Singer Frank Shiner Previews Upcoming Sophomore Album at The Cutting Room March 18th
Frank Shiner returns to The Cutting Room in NYC on March 18th to premiere songs from his upcoming sophomore album, Lonely Town Lonely Street, produced by 12x Grammy winner Jay Newland set to release May 19 by BDG/RED (A Sony Company).
Of the upcoming album, noted Soul historian and writer David Nathan wrote "Lonely Town Lonely Street is a tour de force collection of twelve songs from the songbooks of legendary Blue-eyed soul writers." Among the songs included on Shiner's new album are Van Morrison's "I Will Be There", The Rascals "How Can I Be Sure" Tony Joe White's "Rainy Night In Georgia" (the album's first official single and video) Amy Winehouse's "Love Is A Losing Game", Justin Timberlake's "Drink You Away" and the Bill Withers title track.
Shiner's first album, The Real Me, was named Best CD By A Male Artist by the LA Music Critic Awards and included two Top 5 AC hits.
For more info and tour dates visit www.frankshiner.com
