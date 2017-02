The Air Quality Index and What it Means Discussed in New Video

The IAQ Video Network releases another educational production about important environmental, health & safety (EHS) issues.

Contact

Cochrane & Associates, LLC

***@cochraneassoc.com Cochrane & Associates, LLC

End

-- Today, the IAQ Video Network and Cochrane & Associates announced the release of their latest educational video. Their newest production discusses the Air Quality Index (AQI) and what the information provided by the monitoring resource means to the public."The AQI is used to report daily air quality conditions in an easy-to-understand format, and whether air pollution levels pose a health concern to area residents," said Paul Cochrane, President of Cochrane and Associates and the IAQ Video Network. "It is focused on health effects that can happen within a few hours or days after breathing polluted air based on the presence of several pollutants. The higher the AQI value, the greater the level of air pollution, and the greater the potential health concern."This educational video was sponsored by a number of organizations and leading industry professionals that work to protect and enhance the public's health and safety. Sponsors include: EMSL Analytical, LA Testing, Clark Seif Clark, Zimmetry Environmental, VOETS and Healthy Indoors Magazine to name just a few.The new video can be seen at: https://youtu.be/ 7_AMkhK8F5U To examine more than 480 other EHS and indoor air quality videos that have been viewed over 1,983,000 times or to join more than 2,485 subscribers of the IAQ Video Network's YouTube channel, please visit: www.youtube.com/ iaqmarketer To learn more or to inquire about IAQ Video Network sponsorship opportunities, custom videos or rebranding existing videos for educational and marketing purposes, please visit www.cochraneassoc.com, email info@cochraneassoc.com or call (602) 510-3179.About Cochrane & Associates, LLC & the IAQ Video NetworkCochrane & Associates is a business development, public relations and marketing firm that specializes in the environmental, industrial hygiene, HVAC, mold, remediation and indoor air quality industries. The company has worked with many of the industries' leading institutions and companies as it continues to be an innovator. They are also the driving force behind the IAQ Video Network which produces educational, association and corporate videos.