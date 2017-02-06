Publisher expands to bring the stories of more authors to market

Emerald Lake Books adds art director Mark Gerber to ownership

-- Emerald Lake Books, a boutique book publisher based in Sherman, Connecticut, is expanding in both titles and partners.Tara Alemany founded the company in October 2014, and it since has brought 20 books to market. During this time, Alemany has worked with a handful of contractors to provide publicity, illustration and other services to supplement her own work for authors. Now, one of those collaborators is joining her in the business.Mark Gerber of Brookfield, an illustrator and designer with 30 years of experience, has become art director at Emerald Lake Books."Mark has creative talents that bring clarity, diversity and a whimsical sense of humor to any project," Alemany said. "By joining the business as a partner, we will be working in a truly collaborative way, with an efficiency that will benefit our authors. In many publishing houses, designers and marketers don't interact. In our organization, we engage with each other throughout the publishing process to ensure the best positioning of the book possible."Gerber said his new job will allow him to apply his work to all aspects of a book launch."I'll be working on a cross-section of tasks to bring the author into the process and let them understand the intent of the design," Gerber said. "Already I've been doing a lot of complex book interiors implementing custom designs and, for some, lots of photos. We want to make the whole reader experience more integrated and fun."Gerber has worked for major publishing companies on books by Danielle Steele, Stephen King and Eric Van Lustbader, who now writes the Jason Bourne thrillers, as well as publications like the Wall Street Journal and Institutional Investor. For Hasbro, he illustrated the playing cards for the 50anniversary of the board game "Clue."Alemany founded Emerald Lake Books in 2014 in addition to operating a successful marketing company, Aleweb Social Marketing. She has also written and published six books, including "The Plan that Launched a Thousand Books," which offers do-it-yourselfers advice on how to create their own book marketing plan.Alemany and Gerber's combined years of experience both publishing and writing books, as well as launching and marketing them, enable them to bring a wealth of knowledge to every publishing project they work on.Emerald Lake Books has published books on the Danbury State Fair, plans for building chicken tractors for the backyard pastured poultry enthusiast, and personal memoirs. It specializes in helping business authors publish books that expand their brand by creating opportunities for networking, speaking and client development.The company can edit and publish a book in hardcover, paperback, ebook and audiobook formats. It also provides marketing services that strategically position the titles online as well as in traditional stores to maximize sales and brand exposure – services not provided by most independent publishers or online publishing packages."One of the fun things for Mark and me with our new collaboration is we can bounce ideas off each other," Alemany said. "But it's not really about us. What we're trying to accomplish is for the client. We want to help you share your story, make it look good, reach as wide an audience as possible, and accurately represent what you do."